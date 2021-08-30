Bad weather on the Lario, emergency but with a dropper: “Three million? You need seventy”

Laglio (Como) – A half answer the one that arrived from Rome to mayors of the Lario, still kneeling for damage from bad weather that between the end of July and the beginning of August scourged the lake and beyond. In fact, after weeks Mario Draghi finally decided to tackle the problem recognizing the state of emergency, to discuss is the amount allocated: just 3 million euros, moreover to be divided between the provinces of Varese and Sondrio. “We are waiting to read the decree of the Presidency of the Council and we hope that much more substantial resources will be immediately added to these first figures allocated – explains the mayor of Laglio, Roberto Pozzi – I remember that only in our country we have had damages for 7 million euros. I don’t know, I’ll hurt, but I feel a little like St. Thomas “.

In Laglio where they can count on the good fortune of having a star of the caliber of George Clooney, they launched a fundraiser which has made it possible to raise over one hundred thousand euros and the administration has already spent one million euros for the most urgent interventions. The other countries are not so lucky and have suffered even more significant damage, it is estimated that in the province of Como no less than 70 million euros to be able to put everything back in place. “Three million euros do not even remotely cover the damage suffered by individuals and the local economy. The comment of the Como parliamentarian Alessio Butti, among the ranks of the Brothers of Italy and therefore the opposition and the Draghi government – We want to consider the as a first of one long series of installments for which we will fight, for our people and the territory. It is a question of consistency and justice “. He is not the only one to complain, even the pentastellato deputy Giovanni Currò does not spare his criticisms.” Three million, contrary to what was stated by Lega Minister Giorgetti, are not “just support” – he says – the damage is much greater. I hope that this is only a first tranche to restore private individuals and then proceed with appropriations for the right works to ensure the safety of the territory. I also hope that the Lombardy Region will also do its part “. For this reason M5s asks Pirellone to” anticipate the resources necessary to support the damaged Como municipalities and residents “.







