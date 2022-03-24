Baden Cosplay becomes Morrigan from DarkStalkers

One of Capcom’s most popular fighting series but one that hasn’t received a new installment in many years is Darkstalkerswhich is not forgotten among fans thanks to the popularity of Morrigan Aensland. Thanks to a cosplay of the Korean model Baden we can see what Morrigan would look like in real life, because it was excellent.

Baden is a popular Korean model who cosplays from video games and anime, but has played few popular characters in the West. However, she once presented us with an incredible Morrigan Aensland cosplay, which lets us see the DarkStalkers fighter in the flesh.

We first saw Baden cosplaying Morrigan early last year, when she shared her first taste of her cosplay online. However, it was when he introduced us to the shoots of him wearing the costume that we got a glimpse of his perfect Morrigan cosplay.

Morrigan’s cosplay shoot photos were taken by Hyun_Snaps, a Korean photographer who specializes in shooting beautiful models, not necessarily cosplaying. Thanks to his experience, Hyun introduced us to a professional shoot of Baden in Morrigan cosplay.

Despite being forgotten for many years, it was announced last month that Darkstalkers was back with the Capcom Fighting Collection, coming this year to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC with all DarkStalkers games, including the ones that only They had come out in Japan. This could bring a new wave of popularity for Morrigan Aensland.