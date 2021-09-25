Badly dressed and tipsy, mistaken for a homeless man and thrown out of the club: an Oscar-worthy fool

Trouble for Nicolas Cage. The plainly tipsy actor he was mistaken for a homeless man and kicked out of a restaurant in Las Vegas, following an altercation with the staff.

An Oscar-worthy fool for the actor Oscar in 1996 for his starring role in ‘Away from Las Vegas’.

Away from Las Vegas. Literally

According to reports from the patrons of the restaurant, Nicolas Cage was hunted from Lawry’s Prime Rib, a Las Vegas restaurant, after getting drunk, wreaking havoc and being mistaken for a homeless man.

Well, what can I say, even in this case we can talk about ‘Away from Las Vegas’.

The 57-year-old actor was filmed being escorted out of the offending location last week. According to the witnesses he had been drinking expensive whiskey and shots of tequila before starting to rail against the staff.

Me too’outfit was not sober: wearing leopard-print pants and flip-flops, Cage was mistaken for a homeless man. But no matter what social background he seemed, tipsy and staggering and troublemaking, the Oscar-winning behavior has no excuse.

A staff member, according to ‘The Sun’ reports, would have tried to prevent him from even returning.

A source told the tabloid: “We were there when we noticed what we initially thought was a completely drunk and rowdy homeless man. To our amazement it turned out to be Nicolas Cage. He was completely destroyed and was arguing a bit with the staff ”.

The witness added: “He was shouting at people and trying to fight, so the staff asked him to leave.”

But for the drunk Nicolas Cage that could not be the end of the evening. After being kicked out, he invited the patrons of the restaurant to move to his home, but no one accepted the invitation.

Eventually, legend has it, that one of the restaurant’s regulars ended up taking him home to his wife 4 years younger than his first child.

Contacted, the actor’s agents have not yet commented on the story.