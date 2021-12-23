badly Maresca, how many doubts. In Naples-Spezia Massimi is not convincing

Roma-Sampdoria: Giacomelli without problems. Caputo, it is not rigor. Rating 6 Easy easy homework done in an elementary way by Giacomelli: to say, he closes it with 14 fouls whistled and three yellow cards. Only one episode in the area, correctly evaluated.

Contact Yup complains (a little to tell the truth) Sampdoria for a contact between Mancini and Caputo in the Giallorossi area: the Sampdoria striker, however, takes a step, spreads his legs and then throws himself forward, Giacomelli does well not to whistle a penalty. Doing so also saves the assistant number one, Di Gioia: perhaps already on the passage of Augello, certainly on that of Gabbiadini, Caputo is kept in the game by Mancini. All good Ok the 1-0 network: net the advance of Smalling on Gabbiadini who kicks off the action. On this occasion, Yoshida’s left elbow on Shomurodov’s first attempt is not punishable. Ok also the draw for Sampdoria, the Sampdoria are all at stake. VAR Mass 6 Nothing to report.

Venice-Lazio: Maresca, how many doubts: penalty on Lazzari, and the red … Grade 5 Do not well Maresca, we risk repeating ourselves: there is a doubt on the 1-1 goal, Ebuehi hooks Lazzari’s right foot in the area, the red for Tessmann must be imagined (at least to see him on TV). Not even the VAR helps him, Di Paolo. From rigor Ebuhei goes in search of the ball, does not find it but hooks the right foot of Lazzari: the penalty could have been there, it will not be sensational, but the contact is there and it is evident. Tag Tessmann tries to kick the ball, extends his left leg and touches Luis Alberto, Maresca (badly on the disciplinary) extracts the Red. Oh well, Merry Christmas … No penalty Maresca does not consider Radu’s arm, which is tightening to the body at the moment of Aramu’s cross, punishable, a decision that can also be supported by the VAR. There is also not punishing the contact Tessmann-Zaccagni in the Venice area. With doubt Adjust Forte’s position on Aramu’s cross: Marusic, Luiz Felipe and Acerbi keep him in the game. But first I contact Zaccagni-Vacca that Maresca regular currency (out of VAR jurisdiction). VAR: By Paolo 5 It has more than one responsibility

Napoli-Spezia: Massimi is not convincing, Major-arm doubt. Rating 5.5 Unripe, quite a lot of, Maximum, also for the way of acting (watching the show on the booking to Maggiore at 19 ‘of the first half), of being on the field, with a slightly “set” look. There is the doubt for an elbow from Maggiore (because if someone claims that Bakayoko’s at Empoli is a penalty …), another for a possible just do it not sanctioned to the previously booked Kiwior. In the final, the contact of Bastoni is not a penalty, ahead of Ounas. Doubt Shot by Mario Rui, in the Spezia area Greater touches the ball with his left elbow detached from the body: Massimi continues, Pairetto at the VAR probably confirms why the elbow is inside the figure of the body. In the first half, Anguissa had gone down, pressed by Erlic: there is no penalty. Canceled Canceled two networks at Naples. The first for Politano’s offside (who will then give the ball to Lozano) at the moment of Zielinski’s passage, is beyond Nikolau. The second for a foul, not sensational but there is, by Petagna still on Nikolau. Disciplinary Kiwior, already booked, enters Lobotka: a little ball, a lot of body, it’s definitely a foul, he risked his second yellow card. VAR: Pairetto 6 He does what he must, what he can.

Empoli-Milan: Di Bello, omelette with Mazzoleni on OFR and penalty. Grade 5 A serious mistake (induced by Mazzoleni) stains a convincing match for Di Bello. Bakayoko’s arm touch is difficult to convert into a penalty, as we will explain. The Brindisi international is good at not whistling Bandinelli’s arm touch on the 1-4 goal. Inside the body Cross in the Milan area, unexpected ball (semi), arm left Bakayoko: the Rossoneri has it in front of him, but he is inside the silhouette. If there was no arm, the ball would have hit Bakayoko’s face. Mazzoleni call the OFR meaningless, Beautiful takes the bait: rigor it was better not there. Penalty but … On Theo Hernandez’s goal, net the touch of right arm very wide of Bandinelli: it would be a penalty, Di Bello has the clarity to wait a moment given the immediate advantage. VAR: Mazzoleni 5 So big that Santa Claus won’t bring him presents …

Inter-Torino: Guida checks and explains: Singo makes a self-game. Rating 6.5 Match always in control for Guide, match in its strings, without major excesses and without major peaks: ready for dialogue with the players, who have accepted his decisions, perhaps something to review from a disciplinary point of view (missing a yellow card for Mandragora). His numbers: 28 fouls whistled (the international of Torre Annunziata has an average of 25.50 per game) and only one yellow card. Self-play A alone episode to be analyzed in slow motion. Brozovic he is not convinced, despite Guide’s explanations, but Singo’s self-game on Dzeko’s cross cannot be a penalty. The grenade player goes with his right foot and the ball splashes on his left arm which is so wide but not punishable. One of those episodes to be shown in the section of the referees course. Guide explains: «Never rigor». Correct. Yellow Corrected the warning given to Çalhanoglu: on Lukic’s shot, he raises his right arm well beyond the figure, even if he is sliding it is a punishable movement. The ball was directed towards the goal, therefore the foul “calls” yellow. Missing, however, a card for Mandragora: the grenade “saves” a blow to the thigh of Sanchez. VAR: Banti 6 An afternoon of great responsibility when making choices: bingo or jumping?