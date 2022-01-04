Badly neglected dog found at a crime scene loses a paw due to too much hair

Found at a crime scene. But no one will be punished for the dire conditions, deprivation and pain this dog has suffered for at least the last year, but probably even more.

When the Irvington, New York State Police Department called animal welfare on Christmas Eve, they underestimated the health condition of the disheveled little dog they found at the scene of a violent crime. They knew he couldn’t stay there and needed someone to take care of him, but rescuers at St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center who rushed to the scene knew he was very ill, in pain and in urgent need of life-saving veterinary care.

“When our animal protection officers arrived, they were heartbroken to see how much this little one was suffering,” they say from the shelter. “His coat was so disheveled that he couldn’t make out his race. He was covered in worms and parasites and he was no longer able to walk because his legs were blocked by fur and garbage, which were also slowing down his circulation ». A cage from which he could never free himself.

Lucky “is now safe and being treated by our medical team”, but unfortunately the circulation of one leg was already compromised, “and will have to be amputated.” He would not have lived much longer in that situation: if the rescue had not intervened that day, he probably would not be alive today. But now thanks to the care he is receiving, the extreme grooming that took more than two hours and the surgery he will be able to get back to health.

«Once he is healed, we will find him a loving home», they assure him from the shelter, where everyone hopes that Lucky will soon be able to forget the terrible nightmare he lived, finding a new balance on his three legs.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) and Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– An entire town is looking for the Sveva dog, a Bernese shepherd who has disappeared in the province of Turin

– Elsa, Pinto, Pluto and Bailey: the four dogs that brought joy to sick children who spent Christmas in the hospital

– A woman falls ill with Covid, her dog Leo runs away from home and is found in front of the hospital with a cat

– He loses his dog and offers his motorcycle as a reward, Max’s happy ending story

– The incredible story of Madix, the cat found unharmed after nine days under the rubble of the building shot down by a tornado

– The molecule that triggers dog allergy has been discovered: the vaccine for humans is now being studied

– “Attention, your cat could set your house on fire”: in South Korea the official warning of the authorities is triggered

– The accusation of animal rights activists: “In Turkey Erdogan wants to make all stray dogs disappear from the streets”

– Here is Kye, the donkey rejected by his mother who now thinks himself a dog

– They lock the dog in a cage and unload it in the snow to die of cold and hunger

– Cat with cleft palate changes the life of a girl born with her own rare condition

– His dog dies, the next day he finds the cat who has been missing for months: “It was his gift”

– A dog is found on Christmas Day on a sofa left by the roadside: it was waiting for those who had abandoned it

– Russia, “whale prison dismantled: 100 cetaceans freed

– Cruelty in Crotone: the neighborhood dog Musetta died due to firecrackers thrown by a group of boys

– The dog Hugo eats six packets of chocolate coins: “He was vomiting blood, he is miraculously alive”

– The story of the cat that came out of nowhere (perhaps from Italy) and got out of a van in Germany

– Captured and killed Stirpe, the ferocious squirrel that terrorized a small town in Wales

– The story of the Ciuffo dog, lost in the Viterbo area and found in France. The owners: “After more than three years he recognized us immediately”

– Two young heroes dive into the crocodile river to rescue a dog that the authorities have ignored

– Here is Negrin, the guardian cat of the Cap de Barbaria lighthouse in Formentera