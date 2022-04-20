Badosa debuts in Stuttgart with victory in doubles alongside Sabalenka

Paula Badosa began her career in the Stuttgart tournament with victory. The Catalan qualified this Monday for the quarterfinals of the doubles tournament after defeating, along with Aryna Sabalenka, the Tunisian Ons Jabeur and the Australian Ellen Perez 7-5, 7-5.

In the next round they wait, surely on Thursday, for the winners of the duel they will play Gauff and Zhang against Kichenok and Rodionova.

This Wednesday will be the time to debut in the individual box. She will be the winner of the duel between the Kazakh Rybakina and the German Schunk and with an important prize, since if the Spanish player wins, she will rise to second place in the WTA ranking next Monday.





