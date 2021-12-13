Baerbock freezes the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline: “It cannot be approved”

The entry into operation of Nord Stream 2, the Russian-German gas pipeline across the Baltic Sea, cannot be approved “at present” by Germany because “it does not meet the requirements of EU energy law and questions of safety”. This is what was declared by the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in the course of an interview with the television broadcaster Zdf. The “sovereignty” of Ukraine is “the basis for every action and for every negotiation, but the door to talks is always open and now we must return to the negotiating table with Russia, possibly in the Normandy format”, explained the new minister. German.

The Greens had heavily criticized the project during the election campaign and had also asked for the work to be stopped. They are much more skeptical of it than, for example, the SPD. The pipeline was not explicitly mentioned in the coalition agreement with SPD and FDP.

Baerbock’s statements appear much harsher than those released by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who yesterday met with Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, who renewed the appeal to stop the pipeline. At a press conference, Scholz stated that Germany will continue to guarantee the transit of gas to Ukraine in the future, as foreseen by the agreement between Berlin and Washington on Nord Stream 2. According to the chancellor, as established by the agreement on Nord Stream 2 between Berlin and Washington, Germany will also support Ukraine to move forward in the development of renewable energy “in the interest of all”. Earlier, however, Scholz himself mentioned “possible consequences” on the pipeline for the ongoing escalation on the border with Ukraine, where Russia has concentrated tens and tens of thousands of troops. “It would be a grave mistake to believe that the violation of the borders of a European country remains without consequences,” he said.

A passage from the interview with Baerbock is dedicated to China and the upcoming Winter Olympics. The Olympics are “fixed cadence” sporting events, with athletes “spending years preparing” for the competition, “often half of their lives”. For this reason, the Olympic Games “must not be used for political matters or ceremonies”. Thus the representative of the Greens replied to those who asked her what her position was regarding the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, already decided by several states. In this regard, the German Foreign Minister added that the issue will be discussed today at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.