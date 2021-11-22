Baerbock to foreigners, the liberal Lindner to the Corriere.it accounts

from Paolo Valentino

To the Habeck Environment with enhanced powers. The “traffic light coalition” almost ready to govern: the investiture could be around 6 December

She did not become the first green chancellor, but she will become the first foreign minister in Germany. Annalena Baerbock will lead German diplomacy in the next government led by Olaf Scholz. With the negotiations between Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals nearing completion, the so-called traffic light coalition, yellow-red-green, takes shape. And despite Spd, Grünen and Fdp have tried not to feed the political gossip of the full-nomination, the list of probable ministers is almost complete, at least for the top positions.

Sources who are aware of the negotiation anticipate that the future chancellor will keep the electoral promise to have in the team an equal number of women and men. The central knot of the long negotiation, that is who will go to the post of Finance Minister, has been dissolved in favor of the liberal leader Christian Lindner, an advocate of rigor in the accounts and the return to budget austerity, in Germany and in Europe, once the pandemic emergency ended.

But he too will have to take the new into account Zeitgeist and above all the ongoing government commitment to invest at the rate of 50 billion euros a year in digitization and in the climate agenda. In what seemed like a signal, Lindner called the definition of “hawk” that was attached to him “simplistic”, recalling that the liberals of his FDP, despite being in opposition, voted in favor of the Next Generation Eu at the Bundestag.

If he has lost the battle of Finance, Green co-chair Robert Habeck will be able to console himself with a bespoke super ministry for him: he will in fact have the Environment, plus the competence of Energy which was now part of the Department of Economy. Sources say that Habeck will also be vice-chancellor, confirming that – after Baerbock’s disappointing performance in the election campaign – he is now the frontman of the Greens.

The Ministry of Economy instead it would go to the current head of the Environment, the Social Democrat Svenja Schultze.

Another woman of the SPD, the outgoing Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht, will go to the very delicate Interior, including the Immigration wallet. She too will be the first woman to ever hold the post.

MP Klara Geywitz, who ran unsuccessfully with Olaf Scholz for the presidency of the SPD in 2019, will be the new minister for the Research and Education. Still among the social democrats, he would keep the Hubertus Heil job, much appreciated during the pandemic for the massive program against unemployment. Wolfgang Schmidt, a loyalist of Scholz and his deputy in finance in the outgoing government, will go to the crucial post of Chancellery Minister.

The Greens will again touch the ministries ofAgriculture, of the Transportation and aid to Development. For the first, the name circulating is that of Steffi Lemke, while Agriculture would go to Toni Hofreiter, leader of the left and current co-president of the parliamentary group.

Development would land the other leader of the green “Fraktion” in the Bundestag, Katrin Göring-Eckardt, historical exponent of Realos, the pragmatic and realist wing of the party. However, her name is also at stake for the Family, Women and Youth Department.

Three other important ministries for liberals: the Defence, which would go to Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, and the Justice, where the name is that of Volker Wissing, 51, secretary general of the FDP, the man who managed the government negotiations.

Finally, the Health, a position that has become strategic with the pandemic and which should go to Michael Theurer, deputy and leader of the Fdp in Baden-Württemberg.

Olaf Scholz is expected to become the ninth Federal Chancellor on December 6 or any of the following days. The atmosphere seems to be of great harmony: “What we have in common grows together,” said Scholz quoting Willy Brandt.

But the debut of the future coalition is already debating: Germany is struggling to control the fourth wave of the pandemic and no action plan for the future government is currently in sight. As he noted der Spiegel,

none of the 22 working groups in which the negotiation was divided had the pandemic as an exclusive theme.