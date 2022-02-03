BAFTA 2022 all nominations: ‘It was God’s hand’ also nominated

BAFTA 2022 nominations : The British Academy of Film and Television Arts unveiled its award nominations. There comes another important award for the film by Paolo Sorrentino It was the hand of Godnominated for best foreign film.

This year’s nominations are full of surprises that reflect a change. Leading the nominations is the epic sci-fi thriller by Denis Villeneuve “Dunes”, which garnered 11 nominations, many in the technical categories.

The western of Jane Campion “The Power of the Dog “ earned eight nominations while Kenneth Branagh’s personal drama “Belfast” received six. The swan song of Daniel Craig as Bond, “No Time to Die“, Has collected five nominations, together with”Licorice Pizza “ from Paul Thomas Andersonset in the 1970s, and to Steven Spielberg’s musical reboot “West Side Story “.

In the field of the best actress, Lady Gaga earned her second BAFTA nomination for “House of Gucci“, While the British Joanna Scanlan (“After Love“) and Emilia Jones (“Tail) they got the nomination together with Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza “) And Tessa Thompson (“Passing”). The Norwegian star stands out in the category Renate Reinsvenominated for her memorable performance in “The Worst Person in the World “ by Joachim Trier (who is also competing in the film not in the English language category).

In particular they are missing in the race for the best actress Nicole Kidman (“Being The Ricardos”) e Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”); both should have been the first two contenders in the field, and in particular the British one, who won the award in 2019 for “The Favorite“. Another important omission is Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), whose Princess Diana evidently did not influence the voters of the BAFTA.

In the race for the best actor, Benedict Cumberbatch is in the running for “The Power of the Dog “while Stephen Graham got his first ai BAFTA for a film (he was nominated four times previously for the BAFTA TV Awards) for his performance as a haunted chef in “Boiling Point“. Other nominees include Adeel Akhtar (“Ali & Ava“), Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song “) And Leonardo Dicaprio (“Don’t Look Up“), while Will Smith got his first ai BAFTA for playing Richard Williams, the formidable father and manager of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard“.

Losing a nomination for best actor was Denzel Washingtonwhose interpretation of Macbeth alongside Frances McDormand in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”Did not convince the BAFTA members.

In the supporting actress race, the nominees include Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”), Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”), Ariana Debose (“West Side Story”), Ann Dowd (“Mass”), Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”) e Ruth Negga (“Passing”).

All nominees AS supporting actors are newcomers to BAFTA. The group includes: Mike Faist (“West Side Story”), Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)Troy Kotsur (“Coda”), Woody Norman (“C’mon C’mon”), Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”) e Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”).

The nominations were revealed by the presenter AJ Odudu and Tom Allen in London.

BAFTA 2022 nominations

Best Film



“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dunes”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding British Film

“After Love”

“Ali & Ava”

“Belfast”

“Boiling Point”

“Cyrano”

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

“House of Gucci”

“Last Night in Soho”

“No Time to Die”

“Passing”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

“After Love” – ​​Aleem Khan (Writer / Director)

“Boiling Point” – James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and Produced by Bart Ruspoli]

“The Harder They Fall” – Jeymes Samuel (Writer / director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

“Keyboard Fantasies” – Posy Dixon (Writer / Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

“Passing” – Rebecca Hall (Writer / Director)

Film Not in the English Language

“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

“The Hand of God” – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

“Parallel Mothers” – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

“Petite Maman” – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

“The Worst Person in the World” – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Documentary

“Becoming Cousteau” – Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

“Cow” – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

“Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

“The Rescue” – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, PJ Van Sandwijk

“Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Animated Film

“Encanto” – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer

“Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

“Luca” – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

“The Mitchells Vs the Machines” – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Director

“After Love” – Aleem Khan

“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“Happening” – Audrey Diwan

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

“Titane” – Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

“Being the Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up” – Adam Mckay

“King Richard” – Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

“Tail” – Siân Heder

“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“Dune” – Denis Villeneuve

“The Lost Daughter” – Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones – “Coda”

Renate Reinsve – “The Worst Person in the World”

Joanna Scanlan – “After Love”

Tessa Thompson – “Passing”

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – “Ali & Ava”

Mahershala Ali – “Swan Song”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t Look Up”

Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point”

Will Smith – “King Richard”

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana Debose – “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd – “Mass”

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Ruth Negga – “Passing”

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – “West Side Story”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur – “Coda”

Woody Norman – “C’mon C’mon”

Jesse Plemons – “The Power of the Dog”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

Original Score

“Being the Ricardos” – Daniel Pemberton

“Don’t Look Up” – Nicholas Britell

“Dune” – Hans Zimmer

“The French Dispatch” – Alexandre Desplat

“The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood