Bafta: all the applications for 2022

TOeven the British “Oscars” have their nominations today. In fact, the titles and performers in the race ai British Academy Film Awards 2022better known as BAFTA 2022whose winners will be revealed next March 13 during an awards ceremony in London’s Royal Albert Hall. With the hope of having the audience present in the hall.
This 75th edition sees nominations lead Dunes – film with Zendaya based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert – by Denis Villeneuve with 11 nominations, followed by The power of the dog from Jane Campion (which has already won the Silver Lion in Venice and the Golden Globe for Best Drama Film) with 8 and the Belfast from Kenneth Branagh with 6.
Instead, they get five nominations for the 2022 Bafta No Time to Dielatest 007 starring Daniel Craig, Licorice Pizza from Paul Thomas Anderson And West Side Story from Steven Spielberg. Our It was the hand of God from Paolo Sorrentino instead it got nominated in the category of Best Foreign Language Film (but the competition is fierce).
As for the actors, Lady Gaga receives her first nomination for the Bafta 2022 thanks to the role of Patrizia Reggiani in the film H.ouse of Guccthe by Ridley Scott.
Bafta 2022, all the applications
Below, category by category, here are all the nominees for the 2022 BAFTAs.
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dunes
Licorice Pizza
The power of the dog
Best Direction
Aleem Khan – After Love
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan – Anne’s Choice
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Julia Ducournau – Titane
Best Actor
Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali – The swan song
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Leonardo Dicaprio – Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
Will Smith – A winning family – King Richard
Best Actress
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – TAIL
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
Renate Reinsve – The worst person in the world
Joanna Scanlan – After Love
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Troy Kotsur – TAIL
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons – The power of the dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Jessie Buckley – The dark daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Aunjanue Ellis – A winning family – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Casting
Boiling Point
Dunes
It was the hand of God
A winning family – King Richard
West Side Story
Best British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
No Time To Die
Passing
Last night in Soho
Best Non-Original Screenplay
TAIL
Drive My Car
Dunes
The dark daughter
The power of the dog
Best Original Screenplay
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
A winning family – King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Bafta 2022, the subcategories
Best editing
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
No Time To Die
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Best photography
Dunes
The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The power of the dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best scenography
Cyrano
Dunes
The French Dispatch
The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Costumes
Cruella
Cyrano
Dunes
The French Dispatch
The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
Best makeup and hairstyles
Cruella
Cyrano
Dunes
House of Gucci
Tammy Faye’s eyes
Best soundtrack
Being The Ricardos
Don’t Look Up
Dunes
The French Dispatch
The power of the dog
Best sound
A Quiet Place Part II
Dunes
No Time To Die
Last night in Soho
West Side Story
Better effects special
Dunes
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
Under, Dunes
Bafta 2022, there is also an Italian film
Best Non-English Language Film
Drive My Car
It was the hand of God
Madres paralelas
The worst person in the world
Petite Maman
Best Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Best British Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed The Pigeons
A Film About A Pudding
Homebird
Night of the Living Dread
Robin Robin
Best British Short Film
The Black Cop
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
The Tunnel
