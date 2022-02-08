Bafta: all the applications for 2022

TOeven the British “Oscars” have their nominations today. In fact, the titles and performers in the race ai British Academy Film Awards 2022better known as BAFTA 2022whose winners will be revealed next March 13 during an awards ceremony in London’s Royal Albert Hall. With the hope of having the audience present in the hall.

This 75th edition sees nominations lead Dunes – film with Zendaya based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert – by Denis Villeneuve with 11 nominations, followed by The power of the dog from Jane Campion (which has already won the Silver Lion in Venice and the Golden Globe for Best Drama Film) with 8 and the Belfast from Kenneth Branagh with 6.

Instead, they get five nominations for the 2022 Bafta No Time to Dielatest 007 starring Daniel Craig, Licorice Pizza from Paul Thomas Anderson And West Side Story from Steven Spielberg. Our It was the hand of God from Paolo Sorrentino instead it got nominated in the category of Best Foreign Language Film (but the competition is fierce).

As for the actors, Lady Gaga receives her first nomination for the Bafta 2022 thanks to the role of Patrizia Reggiani in the film H.ouse of Guccthe by Ridley Scott.

Bafta 2022, all the applications

Below, category by category, here are all the nominees for the 2022 BAFTAs.

Best Film

Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dunes
Licorice Pizza
The power of the dog

Best Direction

Aleem Khan – After Love
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan – Anne’s Choice
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Julia Ducournau – Titane

Best Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali – The swan song
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Leonardo Dicaprio – Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
Will Smith – A winning family – King Richard

Best Actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – TAIL
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
Renate Reinsve – The worst person in the world
Joanna Scanlan – After Love

bafta 2022 nominations

Lady Gaga nominated for “House of Gucci”

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Troy Kotsur – TAIL
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons – The power of the dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Jessie Buckley – The dark daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Aunjanue Ellis – A winning family – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing

Casting

Boiling Point
Dunes
It was the hand of God
A winning family – King Richard
West Side Story

bafta 2022 nominations

West Side Story.

Best British Film

After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
No Time To Die
Passing
Last night in Soho

Best Non-Original Screenplay

TAIL
Drive My Car
Dunes
The dark daughter
The power of the dog

Best Original Screenplay

Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
A winning family – King Richard
Licorice Pizza

Leonardo di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence in “Don’t look up” (Niko Tavernise / Netflix © 2021)

Bafta 2022, the subcategories

Best editing

Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
No Time To Die
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best photography

Dunes
The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The power of the dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best scenography

Cyrano
Dunes
The French Dispatch
The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Best Costumes

Cruella
Cyrano
Dunes
The French Dispatch
The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

bafta 2022 nominations

Bradley Cooper in the film “Fair of Illusions”. (© 2021 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved)

Best makeup and hairstyles

Cruella
Cyrano
Dunes
House of Gucci
Tammy Faye’s eyes

Best soundtrack

Being The Ricardos
Don’t Look Up
Dunes
The French Dispatch
The power of the dog

Best sound

A Quiet Place Part II
Dunes
No Time To Die
Last night in Soho
West Side Story

Better effects special

Dunes
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die

Under, Dunes

Bafta 2022, there is also an Italian film

Best Non-English Language Film

Drive My Car
It was the hand of God
Madres paralelas
The worst person in the world
Petite Maman

bafta 2022 nominations

Toni Servillo and Filippo Scotti, actors in Paolo Sorrentino’s film. (Photo by Gianni Fiorito)

Best Documentary

Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best Animated Film

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines

Best British Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed The Pigeons
A Film About A Pudding
Homebird
Night of the Living Dread
Robin Robin

Best British Short Film

The Black Cop
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
The Tunnel

