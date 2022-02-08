Bafta: all the applications for 2022

TOeven the British “Oscars” have their nominations today. In fact, the titles and performers in the race ai British Academy Film Awards 2022better known as BAFTA 2022whose winners will be revealed next March 13 during an awards ceremony in London’s Royal Albert Hall. With the hope of having the audience present in the hall.

This 75th edition sees nominations lead Dunes – film with Zendaya based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert – by Denis Villeneuve with 11 nominations, followed by The power of the dog from Jane Campion (which has already won the Silver Lion in Venice and the Golden Globe for Best Drama Film) with 8 and the Belfast from Kenneth Branagh with 6.

Instead, they get five nominations for the 2022 Bafta No Time to Dielatest 007 starring Daniel Craig, Licorice Pizza from Paul Thomas Anderson And West Side Story from Steven Spielberg. Our It was the hand of God from Paolo Sorrentino instead it got nominated in the category of Best Foreign Language Film (but the competition is fierce).

As for the actors, Lady Gaga receives her first nomination for the Bafta 2022 thanks to the role of Patrizia Reggiani in the film H.ouse of Guccthe by Ridley Scott.

Bafta 2022, all the applications

Below, category by category, here are all the nominees for the 2022 BAFTAs.

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

Licorice Pizza

The power of the dog

Best Direction

Aleem Khan – After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan – Anne’s Choice

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Julia Ducournau – Titane

Best Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – The swan song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog

Leonardo Dicaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – A winning family – King Richard

Best Actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – TAIL

Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos

Renate Reinsve – The worst person in the world

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Troy Kotsur – TAIL

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The power of the dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The dark daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – A winning family – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Casting

Boiling Point

Dunes

It was the hand of God

A winning family – King Richard

West Side Story

Best British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

No Time To Die

Passing

Last night in Soho

Best Non-Original Screenplay

TAIL

Drive My Car

Dunes

The dark daughter

The power of the dog

Best Original Screenplay

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

A winning family – King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Bafta 2022, the subcategories

Best editing

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

No Time To Die

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best photography

Dunes

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The power of the dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best scenography

Cyrano

Dunes

The French Dispatch

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Costumes

Cruella

Cyrano

Dunes

The French Dispatch

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

Best makeup and hairstyles

Cruella

Cyrano

Dunes

House of Gucci

Tammy Faye’s eyes

Best soundtrack

Being The Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

The French Dispatch

The power of the dog

Best sound

A Quiet Place Part II

Dunes

No Time To Die

Last night in Soho

West Side Story

Better effects special

Dunes

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

Under, Dunes

Bafta 2022, there is also an Italian film

Best Non-English Language Film

Drive My Car

It was the hand of God

Madres paralelas

The worst person in the world

Petite Maman

Best Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Best British Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed The Pigeons

A Film About A Pudding

Homebird

Night of the Living Dread

Robin Robin

Best British Short Film

The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

The Tunnel

