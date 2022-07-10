BAFTA Awards 2022: Emma Watson caused controversy, some believe she attacked JK Rowling | Famous

On Sunday, March 13, the BAFTA 2022 awards were held, British awards dedicated to the best of film and television.

Several celebrities attended the event including actress Emma Watson, who was there to present the Best British Film category.

However, with just one sentence from the celebrity, many netizens believed that she gave JK Rowling a hint about her thoughts on the trans women’s community.

The alleged indirection of Emma Watson to JK Rowling that caused controversy at the BAFTA 2022 awards

The main presenter of the BAFTA 2022 awards was the comedian Rebel Wilson, so she was in charge of opening Emma Watson’s participation with an interesting introduction:

“Next we have Emma Watson to present the next award. She calls herself a feminist, but actually we all know she’s a witch,” Rebel Wilson commented.

Following this, the actress who gave life to Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ movie saga approached the lectern with the statuette and the envelope containing the name of the winner of the category in hand.

As he opened the paper to reveal the chosen one, Watson responded to Wilson’s comment:

“I’m here for ALL witches, okay?”

This is how the Internet reacted to the words of Emma Watson at the BAFTA 2022 awards

Attendees at the event laughed at the British actress’s comment, but the internet was in uproar.

There were those who understood Watson’s words as a hint at JK Rowling’s position on the trans women community.

More than one user disapproved of Emma Watson ‘attacking’ JK Rowling, because the film adaptations of her books helped the actress debut and create a career in the acting industry.

However, others intervened in the discussion to clarify that although the actress participated in the ‘Harry Potter’ movie saga, the credit for its success only falls on her; since it was thanks to her effort and work that her career transcended.

And there were also people who did not notice any hint in Emma Watson’s words, it was just a funny response:

Why is JK Rowling accused of transphobia? The writer’s tweets are the key

In 2019 JK Rowling began to be classified as transphobic because she defended Maya Forstarter, a researcher who refused to let the British government allow people to identify with a different gender than the one they were born with.

“Dress what you want. Call yourself what you want. Sleep with any adult who accepts you. Live your best life in peace and security. But forcing women to leave their jobs for claiming that sex is real?”, can be read in the tweet.

Several of the author’s followers were disappointed to read her words and just a year later the British writer attacked the trans community again via Twitter.

And it is that he assured that only cisgender women are the only ones who are entitled to menstruate and even compared hormonal treatments with conversion therapies.

“‘Menstruating people.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for such people. Someone help me. mumer? muler? mumer? Opinion: Creating a more equitable post-COVID-19 world for menstruating people “.