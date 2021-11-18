Sports

Bagnaia erases the memory of Dovizioso in Ducati

In 2021, Ducati decided to change its philosophy and completely renewed its line-up of riders. Contrary to what his approach had been since his arrival in MotoGP in 2003, the Bolognese brand has bet entirely on young people.

Veterans Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci, 34 and 30 years old respectively, have left their place in the factory team to Jack Miller and Pecco Bagnaia, who instead have 26 and 24. Jorge Martin joined Pramac, while Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini they made their debut with Avintia. The 30-year-old Johann Zarco was therefore the oldest among the six pilots affiliated with Borgo Panigale.

The bet worked almost perfectly. Ducati won the Team and Constructors title, Zarco was the best private rider and Bagnaia finished second in the World Championship. In all 18 Grands Prix there was at least one Red in the front row and a total of seven wins (38%) and 24 podiums (44%). Only Marini did not get any and in the end only the drivers’ title was missing.

Above all, however, one name stands out, that of Pecco Bagnaia. Miller was to be the spearhead of the project and Ducati have indicated him as their candidate to fight for the title. However, the Piedmontese exploded and was one step away from hitting the target, paying dearly for the falls in Mugello and Misano.

The Chivasso rider needed 13 races in 2021 to get his first time in MotoGP, but when he did he became almost unbeatable. In a spectacular season finale, he has won four of the last six rounds, finishing just 26 points behind world champion Fabio Quartararo.

His numbers were very close to those of Dovizioso in Rosso. Indeed, in some respects it has already surpassed it. The Forlì won more races than Bagnaia only in 2017 (6), when he came closest to the title, finishing 37 points behind Marc Marquez. The three-time vice-world champion scored more points than his compatriot’s 252: 261 in 2017 and 269 in 2019, but on that occasion there was one more appointment. The averages, therefore, are practically identical. In addition, the # 63 has signed six pole positions, the same number that the # 04 has scored in his eight years with Ducati.

Despite being 10 years younger, Bagnaia has already equaled Dovizioso. Valentino Rossi sees him as the favorite for the 2022 MotoGP title, even compared to Quartararo: “He is the favorite for next year, even if he is not the champion,” he said. Miller has also already warned that the GP22 will be even better than the current bike: “I tried some of the new parts at the Misano test, so the rest of the manufacturers can already start shaking. We’ll see how things have gone in 12 months.” .

