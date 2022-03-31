Bagnaia: “I let off steam in the gym.” Vinales: “Aprilia, the work will pay off”

The Piedmontese from Ducati wants to start bringing home results that are useful for the classification: “Let’s hope it runs, I have surrounded myself with my affections these days. The concentrated program? Indonesia’s assets should be fine here”. The Spaniard: “The bike has potential, we just have to express it”

Francesco Bagnaia wants to get up. These first MotoGP races for the Piedmontese from Ducati were unlucky, a zero in Qatar with a crash and a painful race in Indonesia in the rain. Only one point won for Pecco, who however keeps his smile on Thursday in Termas: “I rested at home – he said – I went to the gym to let off steam in training, then with my girlfriend, my dog, I tried to surround myself of serenity and people who love me “.

bathes and the jokers played – The World Cup did not start in the best way, two wild cards have already been played, not good for those aiming for the title, what do you think? “I hope we can race – said Pecco – having one less race could make the difference, even if it could be recovered later”. Worried that the whole weekend is concentrated on Saturdays and Sundays? “Not that much – he said – it will be important to start well right away, it would be worse if it had happened on a track like Austin, which requires a lot of work, this is similar to Indonesia, with the work done there we should be good enough. also placed in Argentina “.

vinales: close the gap – At the Aprilia home, Maverick Vinales is charged: “We will continue our plan – he said – we will try everything there is to develop, nothing changes for me, the goal is to close the gap soon from the leaders. In two races I felt a feeling different, I work on this, but we are not worried about the performance of the bike because we know that there is strength and potential but it takes time to find the set-up. Head down, a lot of work, I’m sure the result will come. “