Bagnolo Piemonte, general practitioner change for the patients of Dr. Ambrosio – Targatocn.it

From 1 February 2022 , dr. Federico Ambrosio, who has insured his activity as a general practitioner in an extraordinary way as well as in the Municipalities of Revello, Sanfront and Martiniana Po, also in the Municipality of Bagnolo Piemonte, with an outpatient clinic at the district headquarters – IPAB “D. Bertone “of Corso Vittorio Emanuele 32, this provisional appointment of an extraordinary nature will end.

By that date therefore, in order to ensure continuity of care and avoid being temporarily without a doctor, the clients already in charge of Dr. Garello at the time and lately provisionally assigned to Dr. Ambrosio, who have not already registered in the lists of another doctor in charge, are invited to make a new choice of a doctor with availability of places among those present in the Municipality of Bagnolo Piemonte and neighboring Municipalities, including the doctors in charge who have accepted a partial temporary increase in the ceiling and the provisional / substitute doctors in charge, overall availability sufficient to guarantee enrollment for all clients in this condition and for which we thank.

The choice of a general practitioner is possible presenting themselves at the district counters equipped with a tax code / health card in the case of an interested party, as well as a specific proxy and identity card of the delegator in the case of a delegated choice (form available at the counters or on the ASL website).

It is specified that:

the choice towards medical owners under the ceiling has validity p er all clients and is indefinitely

the choice in favor of doctors holders with temporary increase in the ceiling and doctors in charge / substitute i is reserved for clients already in charge of Dr Ambrosio and that this choice has temporary validity , until a new doctor in charge is added, to whom these choices will be re-assigned ex officio.

For this purpose, the signing of a form is required information and acceptance of temporary assignment by the GP

The list of doctors available, divided between doctors in charge with the possibility of permanent choice and doctors in charge / temporary agents / substitutes with the possibility of temporary choice, with relative offices and times, is available at the ASL counters. It should be noted that both doctors with outpatient clinics in the Municipality of Bagnolo Piemonte and in the neighboring Municipalities are available.

District office hours

Saluzzo (Multifunctional counter): Monday to Friday open all day from 8 to 17.

Barge: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 12.30

Bagnolo: Wednesday from 9 to 12.30

Paesana: Friday from 9.30 to 11.30