Bagnolo, they paid for drugs with bitcoins: two minors reported

Loading... Advertisements

BAGNOLO. The drug was ordered through instant messaging channels and paid for with electronic currency (bitcoins), and then collected in a commercial establishment in the country indicated as the delivery address. The system was organized by two minors from Bagnolo, denounced by the carabinieri to the competent juvenile prosecutor of Bologna for the crime of drug dealing in competition and material falsification committed by a private individual.

The supplies, in fact, were requested by registering an identity card of a relative of the very young – actually expired – to which the dates of issue and validity had been modified. The operation of the Reggio military represents the development of a previous investigation into a circle of underage drug dealers who, again a

bagnolo, supplied their peers in front of the schools. last December a boy believed to be the organizer of the illicit activity was reported, who was found at home about 140 grams of hashish, marijuana and marijuana seeds, as well as a precision slingbar and the necessary for the packaging of the doses . An accomplice was also reported with him.