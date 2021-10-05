News

Bagnolo, they paid for drugs with bitcoins: two minors reported

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The discovery was made by continuing the investigations resulting from a previous drug investigation

Loading...
Advertisements

BAGNOLO. The drug was ordered through instant messaging channels and paid for with electronic currency (bitcoins), and then collected in a commercial establishment in the country indicated as the delivery address. The system was organized by two minors from Bagnolo, denounced by the carabinieri to the competent juvenile prosecutor of Bologna for the crime of drug dealing in competition and material falsification committed by a private individual.

The supplies, in fact, were requested by registering an identity card of a relative of the very young – actually expired – to which the dates of issue and validity had been modified. The operation of the Reggio military represents the development of a previous investigation into a circle of underage drug dealers who, again a
bagnolo, supplied their peers in front of the schools. last December a boy believed to be the organizer of the illicit activity was reported, who was found at home about 140 grams of hashish, marijuana and marijuana seeds, as well as a precision slingbar and the necessary for the packaging of the doses . An accomplice was also reported with him.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
917
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
844
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
806
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
794
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
792
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
781
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
781
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
767
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top