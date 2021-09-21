Bags -2%; Bitcoin and crypto -10%. The end of the “safe haven” myth

Cryptocurrencies are not a safe haven asset: they collapse more than stock exchanges. End of a myth. In recent months, virtually everyone has been discussing the possibility that cryptocurrencies were a safe haven asset.

Political economists, savers butchers, of everything and more have talked about it. Who said no who said yes and who said it was madness to even think about it. Today is worth more than a thousand arguments. The bags are in the deep red: -2% and -3% are wasted in the world. The fear of inflation, tapering and Evergrande is truly immense. In addition, the Fed is meeting this week which could give news that could freeze the markets. Let’s also put the submarine crisis and we will see how the markets are in non-panic mode but we are close to it. In such a situation, cryptocurrencies should celebrate on the rubble. And instead we are seeing that Bitcoin, Ethereum and company are at -10%.

The end of a lie

Now it is absolutely clear to everyone that an asset falls three times if not four times those same stock exchanges to the investors of which it should offer the famous refuge…. it is not a safe haven asset. If the stock markets fall by 2% and Bitcoin & Company fall by 10%, it is clear that it is not a safe haven asset. But on the other hand how could they be a good of refuge when at all the world are central bankers encircling them and threatening to brutally regulate? After the Chinese ban, another Russian ban will probably be added.

Heads of central banks around the world are competing to warn savers against crypto and rightly so.

And then how can we be gracious to equate something so unreal, so under perpetual attack with goods whose value has it always been like gold? It is absurd to even think about it and today’s day proves it