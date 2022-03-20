Bags: don’t be prisoners of what happened yesterday

One of the reasons for the spread of technical analysis is that it gives you a sense of market control. Since prices are the thought and action of the market as a whole, considering only prices without any fundamental evaluation allows you to capture what is the spirit of the market beyond its words. In the series I see where your money goes and I see what you think and not the other way around. With the closing last Friday, Wall Street expressed its votes clearly: upside.

The prices of the Nasdaq 100 that we reproduce below in fact closed above the previous relative high, drawing what is a double low (blue figure) while simultaneously violating the descending trendline of the last 2 months (red line).

If two plus two equals four, we are in a technically similar situation: two bullish signals give us the pulse of a market that “knows more than we do”. It is evident that each of us has our own opinion regarding the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, the interest rate policy around the world. But in the end what the majority of market operators think and the majority of market operators on Friday 18 March see the situation positively.

One thing we must not do is to remain prisoners of what we thought until yesterday. This is typical not only of stock market commentators like me (who are afraid of making a “bad impression” by changing their opinion) but also of individual investors who have to “moralize” their every action on the market. If they have sold the portfolio badly they have to get over it and for this they persevere from what is the wrong side of the market. If they haven’t sold their wallet and are at a loss they only see rosy ahead of them to justify not having sold. If the Nasdaq remains above 14,342 or above the previous relative maximum, the good thing will return to the equity markets. It is clear that many other stock indices such as the Italian and European ones generally remain sacrificed but the impact of the energy crisis differs from country to country and we Europeans will suffer more.

Conclusion: so far everything seems to have returned, unfortunately inflation is not transitory as we have been told and will remain with us for a long time. A little inflation does not hurt, according to the economic facts, but as always, everything has its right dose. The debate will then move on to more bumpy paths or on how much inflation is good and how much inflation is bad and how much rate hikes will keep it at bay or not. The painting, however you want to draw it, has changed. And we have to adapt. That the picture has changed does not mean that it is worse or better, it means that we have to change our way of thinking.