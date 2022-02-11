Bags down after the Fed Bullard “hawk”. Purchases on Banco Bpm, in the sights of Unicredit

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Start in the red for the European stock exchanges, in the wake of the decline accused by Wall Street with the Nasdaq index which lost 2.1%. In addition to the inflation data which rose to 7.5% per annum in January, the highest since 1982, sales on the US market were especially encouraged by James Bullard, president of the St. with voting rights of the FOMC (the monetary policy committee of the US central bank).

Bullard has worried investors by saying not only that he is in favor of a 50 basis point hike in interest rates in March, but that he is hoping for a full percentage point by the beginning of July, in response to the price index. . The White House also commented that it is “appropriate” for the Fed to “recalibrate support” to the US economy. The indications pushed bond rates, with the ten-year yield rising above 2%. Stable rates in Europe: the ten-year yield on Italian bonds is stable at 1.9% on the secondary market with the spread between BTp and Bund at 162 points. L’ EUR returns to fall below 1.14 dollars thanks to the strengthening of the US greenback against the main currencies.

On the stock market, Piazza Affari opened with a drop of more than one percentage point with all the shares of the FTSE MIB basket in the red and then limiting the deficit. However, Milan remains the worst along with Madrid (IBEX 35). Asian squares are weak (Hang Seng, Shanghai), while Tokyo is closed for the national holiday.

Banco Bpm is priceless: Unicredit rumors in action



In Piazza Affari the attention is all focused on Banco Bpm which this morning does not mark an opening price and is the subject of strong purchases: according to what reported by Il Messaggero, the bank would be in the crosshairs of Unicredit which could come forward with a proposal already in the weekend.

Focus on Unipol accounts, sales on managed savings

In Milan, the focus on Unipoll Group approved the preliminary accounts for 2021, the last year of a three-year plan closed with consolidated profits of € 2.326 billion (target of € 2 billion) and cumulative dividends of € 617.2 million. The subsidiary Unipolsaii closed 2021 with a consolidated net result of 723 million euros (-15% on 2020 which, however, had benefited from the sharp decline in mobility), direct insurance deposits at 13.3 billion (+ 9.2% ), of which Non-Life at € 7.9 billion (+ 0.8%) and Life at € 5.4 billion (+ 24.4%) The dividend proposal at € 0.19 per share is stable. The insurance group also underlines that the 2019-2021 three-year plan closed with results beyond the targets with cumulative consolidated profits of 2.231 billion (target of 2 billion) and cumulative dividends of 1.528 billion (target of 1.3 billion). Sales especially on managed savings with Banca Mediolanum and Banca Generali among the worst.