Bags, Europe gets off to a good start with eyes on the Fed. Shot by Carige in Milan

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock exchanges are moving in positive territory, after the weakness of the eve triggered by fears related to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which in Great Britain, as announced by the premier, Boris Johnson, made the first victim. However, it is not clear who the patient was or whether he was vaccinated. The expectation of the markets for the decision that the FOMC will make, the operational arm of the Federal Reserve, in terms of monetary policy. Analysts believe that the US institute could accelerate tapering, that is the monthly reduction in purchases set in the pandemic period at 120 billion euros per month. In recent weeks, a cut of $ 15 billion a month was decided, which could be revised to $ 30 billion. Economists, on the other hand, rule out a revision of the cost of money ahead of schedule, although US inflation is at its highest since 1982, at 6.8%.

In Milan banks under the lens, Carige shoots

At Piazza Affari the shares of the banks are under observation, which, as the head of Banco Bpm, Giuseppe Castagna, said, are all “at stake” for any extraordinary transactions, with the exception of Intesa Sanpaolo. Unicredit rises a few days after the presentation of the industrial plan to 2024, appreciated by analysts. Outside the main basket, Carige flies on the hypothesis that the bank is in the sights of both Bper and Credit Agricole. Telecom Italia has also been well bought, waiting for the board to meet and give an answer to the Kkr fund, intending to launch an amicable takeover bid. Diasorin is weak, on the eve of the day.

Tokyo closed weak (-0.73) between the Omicron variant and the Fed expected

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed in negative ground, following Wall Street’s weakness amid health concerns related to the Omicron variant and the possible extension of the infections and nervousness ahead of the Fed meeting. 0.73% to stop at 28,432.64 points and the broader Topix index fell 0.22% to 1,973.81 points