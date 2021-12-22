Bags, Europe with the brake on. In Piazza Affari debut with a bang for Directa Sim

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The spread of Omicron variant, the risk of new restrictive measures during the Christmas period (already launched in some countries, Germany and France in the lead, probably also arriving in Italy, with the decision expected for tomorrow 23 December) and numbers of infections growing invite investors to be cautious. In Italy, the prime minister Mario Draghi, expected at the press conference at the end of the year, called for caution, explaining that we must not let our guard down. Furthermore, Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, stressed that “within a few weeks Omicron will be the dominant variant in more countries, putting health systems under pressure”. Thus, in the aftermath of a brilliant session, which eliminated the drops on Monday, the European stock exchanges opened in the name of caution, while trying to move upwards.

London lags behind, after the downward revision of GDP in the third quarter (+ 1.1% from + 1.3%, with the annual change at + 6.8%). However, i reduced trading volumes ahead of Christmas they make the movements of the indices in positive or negative more pronounced, which is why traders prefer not to give too much meaning to the daily fluctuations.

In Piazza Affari bene St, the energetic ones are marking time

As regards securities, the movements on the FTSE MIB are very limited: at the top of the main list are the securities of the healthcare sector (Recordati and Amplifon) and utilities (A2a and Hera). Stmicroelectronics also did well, continuing on the path of the rises started in the session of Tuesday 21 December. The banks (Unicredit, Intesa and Bpm) and the oil companies (Eni and Tenaris) followed, slowed down by the weakness of crude oil.

Brilliant debut for Directa Sim on Euronext Growth Milan

Brilliant debut for Directa Sim, an online trading company, on Euronext Growth Milan. The stock, after an initial price of 3.5 euros per share, reached a maximum of 3.669 euros. The stock does much better than the rest of the Milan stock exchange. The company had set a placement price at 3 euros per share, for a total value of the 16.5 million existing shares equal to 49.5 million euros. The free float, for 2.25 million shares placed, is equal to 13.64% of the share capital of Directa Sim. The placement closed with the reservation of 6.997 million shares compared to the 2.25 million allocated (demand was approximately 3 times the number of shares in the offer).

Tokyo closes cautiously higher with festive exchanges

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed slightly higher, extending the rebound of the previous day despite the confirmation of the first cases of local transmission of the Omicron variant in Japan, in Osaka. Tech stocks and chip manufacturers support the list. The leading Nikkei index finished the session up 0.16% to 28,562.21 points after swinging between small gains and losses during the session of trading tapered by the holidays, while the Topix index closed at + 0.09% at 1,971.51 points.