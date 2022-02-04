Bags heavy again after the ECB. Pressure on BTp with spreads over 150, oil at $ 91

Tokyo stock market, closing at + 0.7%. Amazon effect on tech



The NIKKEI 225i Index of Tokyo’s Bosa returns to rise after the stop of the previous session linked to profit taking. The leading index of the Japanese financial center ended the session with a gain of 0.7% at 27,439.99 points. The performance of the high tech sector was the driving force behind the Japanese list, driven by the quarterly results announced by Amazon, clearly better than expected. The financial sector also did well, benefiting from the changes in monetary policy that emerged in Europe where, after the decisions of the Boe and the ECB communications, the phase of raising interest rates seems to have started. The broader Topix index also performed well, rising 0.55% to 1,930.56 points. Tear for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HANG SENG) after the stop of three sessions due to holidays while the other Chinese lists will still be closed until Monday 7 February.

Amazon, profit of $ 14.2bn in the fourth quarter

Net revenues up 9% to $ 137.4 billion for Amazon in the fourth quarter of the year, a new record, against the 137.6 billion expected by experts. Net income increased to $ 14.3 billion, or $ 27.75 per share, from $ 7.2 billion, or $ 14.09 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, against expectations of $ 3.61. dollars. Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenues increased nearly 40% to $ 17.78 billion, compared with consensus $ 17.37 billion. Operating profit fell from 6.9 billion a year earlier to 3.5 billion. A positive impact on profit was the equity investment in Rivian, an electric car start-up, which guaranteed a profit of 11.8 billion. For the whole of 2021, net revenues increased by 22% to 469.8 billion, after 386.1 billion in 2020. Operating profit increased from 22.9 billion in 2020 to 24.9 billion in 2021. Net income was 33.4 billion, or $ 64.81 per share, after 21.3 billion, or $ 41.83 per share, in 2020. In the first quarter of 2022, Amazon expects revenues to be between 112 and 117 billion dollars, under the 120 billion of the consensus, with an operating profit between 3 and 6 billion dollars.

The monthly report on US jobs is on the agenda

In the morning spotlight on retail sales in the euro area. In December, a 1% monthly increase was recorded. In the afternoon, all attention is focused on the appointment at the beginning of the month relating to data on the USA work in January. In December, 199,000 jobs had been created with non-agricultural unemployment at 3.9 per cent.