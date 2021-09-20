Bags knocked out of China, even Wall Street in red. Bitcoin at -10%

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The turbulence on the Asian markets, worried about the crisis of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande , and the wait for the leaders of the central banks (the Federal Reserve above all but also the Bank of England, the Chinese and the Japanese)in calendar during the week penalize the European equity markets, which are in sharp decline. But Wall Street is also preparing for a very negative performance and risk aversion leads to losses of 10% also for Bitcoin among cryptocurrencies.

The contraction of the FTSE MIB was heavy, in line with that of the main continental indices. The lookout index of Piazza Affari also fell below the threshold of 25 thousand points, at a 2-month low, losing around 3%. Strong sales were also made on the DAX 30 in Frankfurt and the CAC 40 in Paris: the car sector and the banking sector especially hit the two lists.

In a session characterized by the closure of many Asian markets for holidays (including Tokyo and Shanghai), Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng index closed the session down 3.3%, was the driving force for the day. affected by Evergrande’s -10.24%, at its lowest in over 11 years, and the prospect that the Beijing government could extend the regulatory tightening to the real estate sector. The Sydney stock exchange in Australia closed 2.1% down, while the MSCI index of Asian markets (excluding Tokyo) fell to a one-month low.

Wall Street in sharp decline. There is also the issue of the US debt



Wall Street is in sharp decline. The sales are a consequence of the global market climate, fueled by fears about the side effects of the potential default of the Chinese real estate group Evergrande: the focus is for now on the payment of coupons on bonds maturing next Thursday, for which the group Chinese needs 83.5 million dollars. Investors also fear that the Federal Reserve, which will meet on September 20 and 21, may indicate that it is ready to initiate the reduction of monetary stimulus, given the increase in inflation and improvements in the labor market. Concern about the federal debt limit is also growing. Yesterday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a new warning: if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt ceiling, the United States will experience its first default in October, starting a financial crisis. A postponement of the issue is no longer tolerable, according to Yellen. “We are just emerging from the pandemic crisis, we must not throw ourselves into another completely avoidable crisis,” Yellen wrote in a comment for the Wall Street Journal. The legal debt limit was restored on August 1st, after the two-year suspension. Today, the speaker of the House, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, said she wanted to extend the suspension to the debt limit “beyond November 2022”.

In Milan, coupon detachment for Eni and St



In Milan, the Eni coupons (0.43 euros per share) and Stmicroelectronics (0.06 US dollars per share) detach with a weight on the index of 0.27 percent.