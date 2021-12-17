Bags, the 4 witches hit the European price lists. Crolla DiaSorin From Investing.com



By Peter Nurse

Investing.com – European markets lower on Friday as central bank decisions and many technical maturities (called four witches) on options, futures, indices and individual stocks.

The sells 0.8%, the loses 0.7%, the worst of all and marks -0.9%, while the British is just below par.

Investors are digesting the measures taken on Thursday by two of the largest central banks, with the Bank of England being the first in the G7 to raise interest rates since the start of the pandemic and the European Central Bank confirming the deadline. Pepp in March 2022. Unlike the Fed, however, Frankfurt will continue quantitative easing for at least all of next year through the APP program.

Furthermore, overnight, the Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady at -0.10%, as predicted by the consensus, announcing a reduction in aid for large companies, while they will be extended to SMEs. “The air is clearing in central banking week, with the Bank of Japan leaving policy rates unchanged and the target 10-year bond yield target of 0.0%,” analysts wrote in a statement. Oanda.

Among the securities, in Piazza Affari focus on DiaSorin (MI :), with shares suspended due to volatility after the new business plan to 2025 which sees 2022 revenues down 2% and Covid turnover down to 150 million euros compared to 370 million this year.

Also in Milan, pay attention to banks in the context of banking risk, after that Banca Carige (MI 🙂 refused the non-binding offer presented by Bper Banca (MI 🙂 on Tuesday evening.

Somewhere else, Credit Suisse (SIX 🙂 drops 0.8% after Financial Times reported Eric Varvel, president of the investment bank, is in talks to leave the company, while Airbus Group (PA 🙂 leads + 0.4% after a supply agreement for 100 jets to the subsidiaries of Air France KLM (PA :).

In London, HSBC (LON 🙂 loses 0.3% after the UK financial authority fined the banking giant £ 64 million due to failures in anti-money laundering processes over an eight-year period.

On the macro front, November for the Eurozone increased to + 4.9%, the same pace as in October, indicating that (perhaps) the inflationary peak in the euro area could have reached its maximum, provided that the energy context does not present surprises given the latest tensions between Russia and the US.

Among commodities, US futures are trading down 1.6% to $ 71.25 a barrel, while the is down 1.4% to $ 73.94. The North Sea contract is set to lose 1.2% this week, while the US benchmark is poised to end the week down 0.1%.

In the FX market, L ‘is steady at 1.1328, stable in the 96 area. The political defeat of Prime Minister Johnson weighs down, once again below 1.33 against the dollar.