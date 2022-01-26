Bags, what happens? The price lists went crazy between inflation, rates and war. Stocks, bonds and gold: the choices to make

The nervousness of the financial markets (and the impending war)

The nervousness is growing in the markets awaiting the interest rate decisions that the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Fed, will take on Wednesday and which will be communicated to the markets in the afternoon. Faced with the price rush, with inflation which in the United States reached 7% on an annual basis, due to the downward revision of the global GDP growth estimates by the IMF (in 2022 the expected growth passes from 4.9% to 4.4%) and the geo -politics between Russia and Ukraine, financial markets are struggling to find a balance.

After the slide last Monday, when the main European indices lost between 3 and 4%, on Tuesday the stock exchanges of the Old Continent recovered something: Frankfurt + 0.75%, London + 1%, Paris + 0.74% , Milan + 0.22%. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq lost over 2% while the Dow Jones closed close to par (-0.2%).

Volatility dominated trading, whose reference index – the Vix – rose above 40. This is a very high but not exceptional value, in March 2020, when the pandemic exploded, the Vix had reached 80, underlines Claudio Basso, investment director of Azimut Investments.

With the changes in the scenario, savers will have to settle their accounts in the coming months. THE interest rates Europeans will remain at a standstill in 2022 but the US ones could rise up to 1%.

