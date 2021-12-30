Bags with handbrakes but in Piazza Affari a title makes fireworks

The stock exchanges today did like the Formula 1 drivers leading a Grand Prix on the last lap. They tend to slow down slightly to preserve the car and make sure you cross the finish line trying to avoid any kind of problem. Equity markets have done the same thing today. In the penultimate session of the year, the lists moved little. There has been a trend in stock exchanges with the handbrake but in Piazza Affari a title makes fireworks.

Our analysts had written that it would be a year-end with bated breath for the stock exchanges, foreseeing possible achievements already in this session. It was not difficult to imagine that operators would begin to lighten some positions, perhaps starting with those with the greatest gains. Volumes on the markets today have shrunk as few have bought and many of the trades are attributable to sell positions.

At the end of the session, the drops were limited to losses of less than 1%. The Euro Stoxx 50 lost 0.6%, while the German stock exchange lost 0.7%. The Paris Stock Exchange lost only 0.2% while the London Stock Exchange gained 0.6%. The rise in prices of the UK index should come as no surprise, as the City stock market was closed on Monday and Tuesday. In those two days the stock exchanges went up and today London tried to make up for lost time.

Piazza Affari closed 0.3% down and the Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) finished at 27,344 points at the end of the session. Our list started at the closing levels of yesterday’s session, then gradually lost ground over the course of the day. Prices have trimmed losses in the past two hours, thanks to the higher opening on Wall Street.

Among the blue chips, the gains are limited. Inwit was the best performing stock among the 40 with the largest capitalization. Prices closed up 0.8%. But falling blue chips also limited losses. Nexi was the worst, dropping 1.3%.

There was no shortage of positive surprises outside the basket of large-cap stocks. Beghelli literally shot up and at the end of the session prices rose by 20.6% to close at € 0.45. During the day, the share reached a maximum of € 0.46, touching the highest value in the last 3 years. But the prices are still a long way from the maximum of 3.58 euros achieved in 1998.

