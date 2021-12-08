Bags without panache, Ftse Mib weak but holds 27 thousand

Listen to the audio version of the article

European stock exchanges are cautious after a start of a week of strong recovery in which fears for the Omicron variant have passed into the background and with China which has shown itself ready to intervene to mitigate the fallout from the real estate crisis. The latter factor also supported Asian markets. The European lists are close to parity: Pargi (CAC 40) is the best, while the FTSE MIB in Piazza Affari keeps 27 thousand points.

Conflicting news on the evolution of the pandemic is holding back the enthusiasm of investors: White House adviser for the health emergency Anthony Fauci said that “there is no reason to doubt” that existing vaccines also protect against Omicron, while Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla, said that although the new variant appears less contagious than the previous ones, it spreads faster and this could lead to new mutations in the future.

Well Tim in Milan, Unicredit flat on the eve of the plan

In Piazza Affari, focus on Tim who reorganized the management team with Stefano Siragusa, deputy of the general manager: on December 17 new board of directors on the proposal of the KKR fund. The management is also reviewing the contract with Dazn on Serie A and will ask for a significant lowering of the guaranteed minimums. Piatta Unicredit on the eve of the new industrial plan that will be presented by the CEO Andrea Orcel, who has ruled out a return to the topicality of the Monte dei Paschi dossier. In the meantime, Capital Research and Management Company has risen to 6.287% held in “discretionary management of savings”: the stock is still up by + 11% in the last seven sessions. Stellantis is down, which on “Software Day” announced its plan to invest over 30 billion euros by 2025 to carry out its transformation in the field of software and electrification.

Weak oil (Tenaris, Saipem, Eni) with crude oil prices down: according to the weekly report of the American Petroleum Institute, US crude oil stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels last week, up by 3, 7 million barrels of gasoline. Official data from the US Department of Energy today.

Tokyo Stock Exchange continues recovery and closes at + 1.4%



The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed higher, which consolidated the earnings of the previous session by exploiting the reassuring information on the Omicron variant. The Nikkei index closed 1.42% up to 28,860.62 points, after gaining 1.9% on Tuesday. The broader Topix index gained 0.62% to 2,002.24 points, surpassing the symbolic threshold of 2,000 points for the first time since 25 November. It is “almost certain” that the Omicron variant is no more serious than the other variants, White House health emergency adviser Anthony Fauci told AFP. And “there is no reason to doubt” that existing vaccines also protect against severe forms of Covid-19 due to the Omicron variant “, added Michael Ryan, senior official of the World Health Organization.