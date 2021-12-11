Bahrain, Tagle: “living stones” with the Word, the Eucharist and charity

In inaugurating the cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia, patroness of the Persian Gulf, in Bahrain, the prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, recalls that “the living stones of the Catholic community can contribute to strengthening solidarity and unity in Bahrain “

Benedetta Capelli – Vatican City

A celebration for the dedication of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia, in Awali, Bahrain, was presided this morning by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. Before the Catholic community, the cardinal spoke of the “living stones” that make the Church the home of God’s family. He indicated three ways to become a true community: “the Word of God, the Eucharist and service to charity” , explaining the richness of these routes.

Thanking those who did their utmost to carry out the work, in particular the Comboni missionary bishop Camillo Ballin, who died on 12 April 2020, the cardinal addressed a thought on behalf of the Pope to King Hamad Bin Issa Bin Salman Al Khalifa “for having kept the tradition of the royal family in support of the Catholic Church and for having donated the land ”of nine thousand square meters on which the cathedral stands. The building, supported by Aid to the Church in Need, has a capacity of over two thousand seats, a tent shape that recalls the one in which Moses met his people.











Stones of wisdom

“Draw your life” from Christ was the exhortation of the cardinal who invited not to leave anyone behind. He then recommended listening to the Word of God because only in this way “will we become living stones of faith and wisdom in our community”. “Very often – he said – the ‘hard stones’ in a community are those who give more importance to their words and ideas than to the Word of God. Soften your hearts, listen to the Word of God”.

Give yourself

Offering oneself as “spiritual sacrifices pleasing to God” was Cardinal Tagle’s invitation. “It is not enough to offer things or donations, however good and useful they are. The sacrifice pleasing to God – he explained – is the giving of ourselves. We can offer ourselves truly and sincerely only if we come to Jesus in the Eucharist. The sacraments are not just rituals or obligations to be performed. They provide us with a living experience of Jesus that will make us living and loving stones in the community ”.

Jesus in the poor, in the sick, in the prisoner

On service and charity, the prefect suggested benefiting from God’s gifts with gratitude. “Come to Jesus who is present in the hungry, the thirsty, the stranger, the homeless, the sick, the prisoner and feel your heart beating again to life. Make Jesus known to the world through our love, our universal and limitless love ”. “With the dedication of the Cathedral, we also dedicate each of you and the community to the life and service of Jesus Christ. May the living stones of the Catholic community – concluded Cardinal Tagle – contribute to strengthening solidarity and unity in Bahrain ”.