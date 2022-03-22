Bahrin F1 GP 2022: Red Bull acknowledges error in strategy with Verstappen: “They told him to hold back at the starts”

REd Bull He had a tough debut at the GP Bahrin. The team failed to collect points after a complicated closing that led to the abandonment of Max Verstappen and Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez. But throughout the race, the Dutch Leclerc’s defense suffered significantly.

Regarding the problems that Verstappen faced, throughout the circuit, Helmut Marko accepted that the team had errors in the strategy. The team adviser said the rider was told to manage his pace on starts.

“Actually, Max was told to hold back during his runaways. If he had driven at a normal pace, he would have been ahead of Leclerc. And when you’re up front, it’s a completely different story,” he stated to Motorsport.

Marko added that despite the tire degradation suffered by his vehicles, Verstappen should not hold back: “Our tire degradation was unbelievably higher than Ferrari’s and the power of the Ferrari engine was also very impressive. But still, if Max had been in front of Leclerc, maybe the story would have been different. It was all because of strategy on our part. So it was our mistake, not Max’s.”.

The next race will take place the following weekend in Saudi Arabia and a more aggressive version is expected to be seen at times with the current champion. Meanwhile, Red Bull hopes to recover lost ground.