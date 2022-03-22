Bahrin F1 GP 2022: Red Bull acknowledges error in strategy with Verstappen: “They told him to hold back at the starts”

James 49 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 45 Views

Bahrain F1 GP 2022 Helmut Marko talks about mistakes at GP Bahrin

Red Bull assures that it was wrong with some indications for Max Verstappen.
Reuters

Source link

About James

Check Also

Tremendous anger of Mbappé – AS.com

PSG continues to be depressed and the duel against Monaco was a clear example of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved