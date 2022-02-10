Bai Communications lands in Italy, Luca Luciani at the helm

Bai Communications lands in Italy and makes use of the expertise of a team of top managers from the Tlc sector to support growth in what the Australian company itself considers one of the most attractive markets in Europe.

At the helm of Bai Italia a team of Tlc veterans

The launch of Bai Italia represents the company’s first European initiative outside the UK and Ireland. The operation was entrusted to Luca Lucianiwhich brings its over twenty years of experience in the fields of telecommunications, energy, consumer goods and management consulting, as well as having held various management roles in Telecom Italia, including that of CEO of Tim Brasil. Other senior executives who join Bai Italia include Antonino Ruggiero (also from Tim Brasil), former Tim Riccardo Jelmini, Riccardo D’Angelo (Retis, Key Biz, Full Six Mobile) and Enrico Lanzavecchia (with experience in Value Partner and McKinsey).

“We are extremely excited to bring Bai’s industry-leading solutions and experience in the infrastructure connected with neutral hosts on the Italian market”, Comments Luciani. “The extraordinary experience of the entire Bai group allows us to be well positioned to collaborate with mobile network operators, private industrial districts, commercial areas, public offices and local administrations to improve the country’s indoor and outdoor connectivity, helping to accelerate digital innovation in countless sectors and driving the deployment of applications for smart cities. We look forward to replicating the success that Bai has had in other countries also here in Italy, as we aim to become the country’s main neutral host provider ”.

The growth strategy in the Peninsula

The expansion in Italy aims to offer solutions neutral host connected by designing, building, managing and financing critical connectivity infrastructures needed to accelerate digital innovation, leveraging existing relationships with mobile network operators, businesses and municipalities to develop a future-proof platform. Bai Italia will focus on the distribution of solutions that include small cells 5G in order to densify networks in urban contexts, private networks for companies active in the healthcare, education and production sectors, together with cutting-edge Das networks for large public places and stadiums, as already done by the company in over 220 marquees in the States United thanks to Mobilitie and in multiple locations in Europe through Vilicom.

Speaking with Sole24Ore, Luciani outlined some of the economic objectives: the break even at Ebitda level is expected in three years, while the cash break even in four. With respect to investments, we are talking about 10 million euros in capex for the first year, with a plan that provides for an injection of a further 70 million in the second year to reach 250 million between the fifth and seventh year of activity. By the end of 2022 there should be around 200 Bai Italia collaborators, straddling internal and external resources.

The operation in the international context

The launch of the Italian operations is part of the numerous developments in the company’s European and global growth path. In 2021 Bai bought Mobility, one of the largest privately held telecommunications infrastructure companies in the United States, significantly increasing the company’s presence across North America. In addition, the expansion in Italy follows significant growth in the UK, which includes the acquisition of Vilicom, a leader in high-performance 4G and 5G cellular and mobile coverage solutions. Last year Bai also secured a 20-year concession from Transport for London (TfL) to offer high-speed wireless communications for the London Underground and entered into a 20-year partnership with Sunderland City Council to design, build and manage new generation digital infrastructures to help the development of the smart city of the municipality.

“The expansion of Bai in Italy represents another important step in our growth strategy to become a leader in the supply of telecommunication infrastructures in Europe and in the world”, he declares Igor Leprince, Group CEO of Bai Communications. “Italy, being one of the largest mobile markets in Europe, represents an extraordinary opportunity for Bai to further extend its neutral host solutions, as mobile network operators, local administrations and private companies continue to invest in the 5G infrastructure that they are indispensable to foster a more connected future. “

