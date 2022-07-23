Bailey Sarian: the woman who succeeds on YouTube talking about real-life crimes while putting on makeup

dearbail jordan

image source, Bailey Saran Caption, More than 6 million people have subscribed to Bailey Sarian’s YouTube channel.

For some people, there are few things more relaxing than watching a makeup tutorial on YouTube and enjoying a few moments of escapism.

Then there are those who like makeup videos peppered with stories of depraved killers and their crimes.

Not for the 6.4 million subscribers of Bailey Sarana Los Angeles makeup artist turned real crime expert.

Your videos of Youtube combine these two diametrically opposed themes in a series called Murder, Mystery & Make-up (“Murder, mystery and makeup”) and have gone from being a hobby to a full-time job that, among other things, has led to deals with companies like Netflix.

The 33-year-old herself is shocked that YouTube and crime stories have become her day job.

“I thought it would be cool to make money off of YouTube to pay some bills,” Sarian tells the BBC. “Now that I came here with over 6 million subscribers, that’s a lot. I never imagined it would become what it is today.”

As it does?

The premise of his videos is simple. Sarian sits in front of the camera, puts on makeup and talks about a crime story happened in life real.

Each video requires an enormous amount of research, so much so that she now hires someone to help her, including information from court transcripts or police interviews.

The most popular video in the series is about notorious American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, and who Sarian talks about as he creates a look of glowing green eyes.

That video has over 22 million views. In total, Sarian’s YouTube channel has 800 million views.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is the subject of Bailey Sarian’s most viewed video.

But why does it work?

Not even Sarian is sure: “To be honest, that’s the one thing I haven’t figured out yet: why people like the combination with makeup.”

Ironically, it all happened by accident.

The Chris Watts Murder

Until about three years ago, Sarian had primarily uploaded beauty tutorials to her channel, which had started in 2013.

She interspersed YouTube videos with her work as a professional makeup artist.

After striking a deal with beauty subscription company Ipsy, Sarian was able to rely more on YouTube for her earnings, though she continued to work as a freelancing.

Then in 2018, a story surfaced about a Colorado man named Chris Watts who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two young daughters, Bella and Celeste.

It was a shocking crime that received worldwide coverage, but Sarian wanted to explore how someone had gone from being the seemingly perfect husband to killing his family.

I was understandably nervous to talk about it. After all, internet trolls are no joke. To counteract that, she did what she has always done: put on makeup.

“I was doing it just because I felt uncomfortable sitting in front of the camera talking and wanted to keep busy,” she says.

She was even more nervous about the response, which she hoped would be terrible: “I was putting on makeup and talking about horrible crimes, it didn’t make sense.”

However, within 24 hours I knew I was onto something different as the viewing numbers increased. Watts’ video ended with 10 million views.

“So I thought, ‘Let me try again with a different story and see if it works the same way.’ So it did, I kept going and every week there were more and more subscribers,” he recalls.

image source, Bailey Saran Caption, Bailey Sarian says she wore the makeup in her true crime videos to avoid feeling awkward.

Something visual behind

Ruth Tully, a forensic psychologist in the UK who has worked on serious crime cases, thinks the combination works because of the way many of us view content today.

We may have one eye on the TV and the other on our phone or tablet.

“On the one hand, you’re doing something that, in and of itself, people might find very absorbing: watching someone apply makeup, like kids watching unboxing videos. So, people are interested in seeing that item on its own, but it’s also telling this storyTully says.

“We’re thinking about the crime element that she’s discussing, but there’s also something visual to look at that isn’t too scary and could actually be fascinating in a way,” he adds.

There is also the demographics. Among people who watched true crime content on YouTube between January and June 2020, 60% were women.

sarian says that the majority of those who watch his videos are womenwith the largest group between 25 and 35 years old, followed by those between 18 and 25 years old.

“There are some ideas as to why women in particular might be attracted to this,” says Tully.

“In part it has been described as a way of processing our anxiety, as a way of protecting ourselves. And that could also be due to a lack of faith in the systems for some women,” says the forensic psychologist.

The pandemic factor

The covid pandemic also boosted the number of subscribers, since the confinement caused the devastation of television series, movies and anything else that could kill time.

When former US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in March 2020, Sarian had just over 780,000 subscribers. At the end of the year it had reached 3.5 million and now it has almost double.

image source, Getty Images Caption, It was Chris Watts’ murder of his wife and daughters in 2018 that propelled Sarian into the “true crime makeup” genre.

“There was nothing to see,” says Sarian.

“Everyone was on YouTube and people started finding my channel and binge watching all my videos, and I got a lot of messages and comments from people saying, ‘You got me through quarantine.'”

He has also broadened his career.

Sarian now works with Audioboom on an award-winning podcast and video series called Dark History (“Dark History”)

One of the episodes is “Who Stole Grandma’s Body? The Doctors’ Riots of 1788.”

He also has a deal with Netflix on his YouTube channel, where he watches a movie and tries to figure out who the culprit is. He says that he got the contract because someone from the company met his channel.

Behind the true crime stories you talk about, there are real victims. Does Sarian ever feel exploitative?

“Now that my channel has grown, I feel like I have more responsibility for what I say, so my approach has been to focus more on the killers and not mention the victims as much or show photos of them,” he explains.

“I feel like I can’t speak for them unless I speak directly to the family. They have lived such long lives, why be remembered for this?” he asks.

In fact, she has been contacted by people related to some of the cases she has recounted. “There’s always been great feedback,” she says, but if someone connected to a crime was offended by a video, she says she’d take it down “no questions asked.”

What’s next? Sarian has another set of Dark History which will be out on August 3rd and would like to see the change of Murder, Mystery & Make-up to a larger platform, perhaps a service of streaming.

“But honestly, I’m not sure,” she admits. “I’m just hooked, following this journey.”