Baja California Sur, between drought and extortion

The inhabitants of one of the tourist jewels of Mexico, Baja California Sur, are threatened between two fires. On the one hand, the lack of drinking water has caused chaos in the population, who are victims of a network of pipers who take advantage of lack of fluid to raise prices.

On the other hand, and despite boasting of being one of the safer entities of the country, extortions and floor charges threaten the rural regions Y fishing of the state.

In Baja California Sur two stories are lived every day. Is he paradise in the pacific Mexican of Scarlett Johansson, Jack Nicholson and Charlize Theron, but also a hell dry and full of threats for the common population.

In speech and actions, the governor Victor Castro Cosiochooses to be on the side of paradise and not the people who voted for him by denying the extortion and not working on a clear and effective strategy to combat water crisis.

“What I have told you, we are applied to avoid this type of practice (extortion and collection of flat). We have no complaints, really. (…) What corresponds to us is to continue working to avoid any way in which the life and normality of citizens are harmed “ Victor CastroGovernor of Baja California Sur

What Castro said is contrary to the official figures published by the federal government. According to the criminal incidence presented by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security Systemthe investigation folders opened in the entity for the crime of extortion during the first six months of this year they increased 86 percent compared to the same period of time but in 2021.

In other words, the investigations opened for the crime of extortion went from 38 during the first six months of 2021 to 71 this year.

In June, the National Criminal Traffic Light turned on the red light for Baja California in the crime of extortion after registering 17 cases in just one month.

An investigation published by the Zeta Weekly on Tuesday, July 19, revealed that the floor charge increased in the entity, mainly in seafood restaurants and businesses that sell alcohol.

In this regard, Bishop Miguel Angel Alba Diaz raised his voice and evidenced the collection of flat to the fishermen from Comondú, La Paz and Loreto.

“Sometimes that violence is also bloodless, which occurs when people suffer, when they are extorted, blackmailed, when they are charged a flat, when they are made to suffer in so many ways. Faced with this situation, the Church in Mexico, through the bishops, has wanted to raise its voice and ask us to join in a Day of Prayer,” Alba said on July 10.

The National Alliance of Small Businesses (Anpec) placed Baja California Sur on the list of entities in which the floor collection has increased in recent months along with Zacatecas Y Colima.

These three entities have in common, according to a report published by the US Congressional Research Service (CRS), which are fully controlled by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The investigation adds that because the territory is controlled by the organization of Nemesio Oseguera“The Mencho” is lived in a relative pax narca which has begun to fade since the inauguration of Victor Castro.

Despite the fact that Baja California Sur is positioned as the second entity with the least intentional homicides in the country, with only four cases, the crime rate per 100,000 inhabitants is very high.

While the national average rate is 144.2 alleged crimes per 100,000 inhabitants, in Baja California Sur 227.1 alleged crimes were reported this year, placing the entity in the fifth highest rate in the country.

water crisis

Two weeks ago pictures of South Californians queuing for miles in search of a bit of drinking water They toured the country. And although the lack of liquid, due to industries and tourism, is not a new problem, this year the crisis It got worse.

came the summer to the peninsula, and along with it, temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, which triggered the liquid demand. The shortage caused several purification plants of the entity to close due to the lack of water and the ones that were still open were packed with long lines of people.

In La Paz, inhabitants denounced that they had been three to four days without water to drink and more than 20 days without the water service. The National Water Comission explained that the level in the aquifers of the region decreased up to 15 meters.

Through social networks, the South Californians denounced various abuses for the prices they are handling carriers private companies that sell water.

The costs increased from 900 pesos the cost of a 10 thousand liter pipe to 1,500 pesos during the last days. In addition, when the piperos arrive, they charge an extra 500 pesos for the water transportation and 500 more for the download.

Regarding this situation, the municipal president of La Paz, Milena Quiroga Romeroreported that they managed to deactivate a clandestine take of water from which private pipes were supplied which “huachicoleaban” the liquid.

With this action, 200,000 liters per day will be recovered for the drinking water peace.

Regarding the water crisis, Governor Víctor Castro washed his hands and delegated the responsibility to the mayors of the entity by saying that the problem was “everyone’s responsibility”

The brunette also thanked the president for his help Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador who will deliver 100 million pesos to the entity that will be used for works to improve the network of drinking water distribution in peace.

It may interest you: Marino kills two colleagues and a civilian in naval facilities in Baja California Sur