Baked rice with ham and cheese

Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Today’s first course is really delicious. Let’s not waste time on descriptions and prepare baked rice with ham and cheese.

Baked rice with ham and cheese PHOTO from the web

A classic of the Italian tradition at the table, but always good every time we cook it. Everyone likes it, young and old. Let’s see what we need.

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Ingrediants

Baked rice with ham and cheese: procedure

Let’s start with preparing the bechamel according to our recipe print. Once ready, put it in a bowl covered with a film and let it rest.

Baked rice with ham and cheese

Let’s boil rice in abundant salted water, drain it as soon as it is cooked al dente and we can do it under cold water to stop cooking.

In a bowl, add the rice and bechamel. We mix well to mix everything.

We add cooked ham diced, the cheese also cut into cubes, parmesan and pepper. We mix and add it in a buttered baking dish.

Baked rice with ham and cheese

We cook at 180 ° C for about 15 minutes. At the end of cooking, pass it on a higher surface for about 10 minutes and activate the grill function.

Baked rice with ham and cheese

