Baker’s cyst: what it is, causes and treatments

Baker’s cyst, what is it

Baker’s cyst it is a picture that causes some concern, but it is not a very rare situation. In fact, these cysts are very common and tend to strike mostly the knee and the back of the thigh in which the muscles necessary for bending the knee are grouped.

Baker’s cysts can occur at any age and, depending on the size and affected area, reach different levels. So in some cases it may be necessary to remove it with surgery. Of course, each individual case must be evaluated by the specialist.

Baker’s cyst, who is most at risk

In general terms, those who play sports may be more exposed to this type of risk, especially those who engage in jogging and prolonged runs. Although these cysts tend to occur somewhat more often in those with rheumatoid arthritis or osteoarthritis of the knee.

Baker’s cyst, analyzes and therapies

To find out the possible cyst is done an ultrasound through which it is also possible to identify the injury from other problems affecting the knee area.

As for the treatments, in general, if the cyst is the result of repeated trauma, a lot of focus is on medical therapy with anti-inflammatory drugs and other local therapies. Sometimes the specialist can proceed with an arthroscopy and joint cleaning. In these cases the cyst can be emptied or removed if very large.

