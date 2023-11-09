Baking Soda: What Are the Benefits and Risks of Taking It? – Health

At the end of the year, it is natural to feel heaviness in the stomach due to frequent meetings with friends, family and colleagues. If this is given, Many people turn to baking soda to get instant relief from discomfort., Although it is an over-the-counter medicine, it is important that you do not self-medicate and keep in mind that it has contraindications.

According to Medline Plus, baking soda is primarily used for heartburn and acid indigestion.

This medicine is sold in tablets or powder to be taken orally and should be consumed one to four times a day, depending on the patient’s condition. If used as an antacid, it should be taken with a large glass of water one or two hours after each meal; If eaten for any other reason, you do not need to eat it right before eating. Besides, It is important not to take it for more than two weeks continuously, If symptoms still persist, you should see a doctor.

Precautions before taking baking soda



According to Medline Plus, the following things are important before consuming it:

– Tell your doctor if you are taking other medicines, especially if they are ketoconazole antacids and benzodiazepines.

– You must inform if you have high blood pressure, heart failure, congestive or kidney disease or if you are pregnant.

Be careful about consuming too much baking soda, especially if you are sensitive to sodium.

Risks of Excessive Baking Soda Consumption



When consumed mixed with water in powder form, baking soda overdose is possible, as the sodium in the body itself increases. This can trigger various effects as the body tries to correct the salt imbalance.

The most common side effects of too much baking soda include the following symptoms:

gases nausea and vomiting. Diarrhea or constipation. Stomach cramps and pain. muscle weakness. Dehydration. Tour. Difficulty in breathing. Kidney failure, when intake is prolonged.

Benefits of consuming baking soda



Just like it has consequences, not consuming it in excess also has benefits that can benefit your physical health:

Consult your doctor before consuming baking soda.

, Helps reduce heartburn: As mentioned above, a quarter teaspoon of baking soda, dissolved in a glass of water, can help reduce irritation in both the throat and chest, as long as it is sipped slowly.

, The risk of urinary problems is reduced: Various studies have shown that sodium bicarbonate reduces the symptoms that can appear in people’s lower urinary tract.

Provides relief from migraine: Studies claim that dissolving half a teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water can help temporarily reduce the annoying headache and nausea caused by migraine.

, Capillary Treatment:Can help in getting clean and shiny hair. Mix three tablespoons of baking soda in 100 milliliters of water and spray it on your hair. Massage the scalp, leave it on for 5 minutes and wash off.

, Deodorant: In a container, mix coconut oil and baking soda until you get the desired consistency, then apply it.

Peruvian Commerce)

GDA

