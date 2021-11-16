Bakkt will support Ethereum alongside Bitcoin

Source: Adobe / Ascannio

The digital asset platform Bakkt, US-based and heavily backed, said it “soon” will start supporting ethereum (ETH) with bitcoin (BTC).

He also added that customers will be able to buy, sell, hold And send ETH, using the Bakkt app. In addition, institutional clients will be able to choose the Bakkt Warehouse for the safekeeping of ethereum.

Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael said “Bakkt users have already enjoyed the app’s capabilities to leverage bitcoin and we are confident that the addition of Ethereum will complement our growing ecosystem of partners and assets.”

At 14:14 UTC, ETH was trading at USD 4,532 and was unchanged in one day. The price went up by 6% in one week. BTC traded at USD 61,790 and was unchanged in one day. It increased by 2% in one week.

