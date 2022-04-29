Balaguer and Bosch in politics

Undoubtedly, as a person, Juan Bosch was an honest and honorable man, which cannot be a reason to ignore the fact that he was also a politician.

In politics, the tactical and strategic interests of the organization of men and women to which the leader owes determine his actions.

The politician’s objective is to exercise the Power of administering the State, and to reach Power there is always a path through swamps where sometimes the mud that it pollutes can be washed with chlorine if necessary.

Juan Bosch was a very special case. In addition to being a leader, he was a teacher, educator, intellectual and creative artist with a personality of his own.

His political work was not always well understood, nor was it pleasant for frustrated political apprentices who, invoking his name, were unaware of the art and science of politics, despite the fact that at crucial moments they played the enemy who from Power tried to crush Bosch. and to his Party.

That Juan Bosch confronted Joaquín Balaguer when he was President of the Republic, there is no doubt. However, in opposition they were tactical allies.

The first tactical alliance between the two leaders is recorded with specific data on contacts and events that both produced between 1961 and 1962.

The following entente took place in April 1965 to remove the coup Triumvirate from Power. That Government that displaced Bosch on September 25, 1963.

Both Balaguer and Bosch were living abroad in exile in 1965. We know that on one occasion Balaguer went to visit Bosch traveling from New York to Puerto Rico. Both lived in exile. Balaguer was forced to leave the country in March 1962 by the same political and social forces, the so-called civic forces, who applauded the coup against Bosch and also sent Bosch into exile abroad.

The Triumvirate was opposed to the return of both leaders to the Dominican Republic, and that is how the events of April 1965 took place, causing the civil war and the invasion of the military troops of the United States and other countries that joined the the occupation of our territory from 1965 to 1966.

The civilian and military followers of Balaguer and Bosch participated in the plans to produce the uprising of April 24, 1965 that overthrew the Triumvirate.

On June 1, 1966, elections were held that led Balaguer to the Presidency of the Republic, and in November of that year Bosch left of his own free will to reside in Europe until April 1970. Bosch did not attend elections in 1974 nor to the previous ones of 1970, and in 1973 he left the PRD that brought him to power in 1962 and created the Dominican Liberation Party, the PLD.

As the opposition parties were divided, Balaguer was able to govern for three consecutive periods: 1966-70, 1970-74 and 1974-78.

In the following years, when Balaguer was then in opposition, between 1978 and 1986, Bosch stated several times that even Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at some point for tactical reasons had to make a pact with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in 1939.

Balaguer and Bosch during those years of the PRD governments, coinciding together in opposition, faced the Government of Salvador Jorge Blanco (first they opposed Antonio Guzmán), and the two even appeared together in public on one occasion before the elections that allowed Balaguer in 1986 resume the Presidency of the Republic.

Both agreed in 1986 to defeat the candidate of the Dominican Revolutionary Party, PRD, Jacobo Majluta. In the elections of May 16 of that year 1986, the votes of the Dominican Liberation Party, PLD, were the ones that made the difference and allowed Doctor Balaguer to return to the Presidency of the Republic nominated by the Social Christian Reformist Party, PRSC , after being defeated by the PRD candidate Antonio Guzmán in 1978.

Since Bosch founded the PLD in 1973, after his resignation from the PRD, Bosch has always maintained a radical distance and many political confrontations with the main young heads of the PRD: Jacobo Majluta and José Francisco Peña Gómez.

Many people never understood why the father of the PRD and the first President of the Republic brought to power by the PRD, Juan Bosch, never agreed with his former PRD followers to remove Balaguer from the Presidency of the Republic in the different stages in which Balaguer governed.

Until 1973 Peña Gómez and Majluta were very close to Bosch. They never returned to restore their harmonious relations, a fact that favored the politician Joaquín Balaguer.

Balaguer was also helped by the subsequent split between Peña and Majluta between 1986 and 1989. Majluta left the PRD and ran for the Partido Revolucionario Independiente, PRI, in 1990.

In 1990, if the votes of the PLD had been combined with Bosch and those of Jacobo Majluta and Peña Gómez for their PRI and PRD parties, all together they were equivalent to two thirds of the electorate. But the three went separately and there was no such thing as the double electoral round system implemented six years later.

In 1990 Bosch only obtained a third of the electoral votes, which allowed Balaguer to prevail. In addition, Bosch refused to make alliances with Majluta and Peña Gómez. That is the simple truth. Bosch did not accept either the agreement or the alliances with Peña and Jacobo. It was a mistake that the PLD later learned, to the point that in 1996 the PLD sought Balaguer’s support to defeat Peña and achieve the presidency of the country.

The bitter experience of the 1994 elections, when Bosch came in third place with a low percentage, below Peña Gómez and Balaguer on the presidential ballot, forced the PLD to reconsider the validity of the Thesis that Bosch held in the 1990s. 80: even with Hitler political alliances were due or could be made, as can be seen in the press archives and other media.

But those alliances were not admitted by Juan Bosch with Peña Gómez or with Majluta. They were never carried out with either of these two, despite the fact that they were PRD supporters together with Bosch until 1973, and then divided, the three made separate “opposition” to Joaquín Balaguer President.

Colophon

By irony of life, a long time later Peña Gómez, Balaguer, Bosch, Leonel and Majluta got together amicably, and the five appeared side by side in a photo taken on June 30, 1995 on Juan Bosch’s 86th birthday celebrated at the Jaragua Hotel.

The following year, 1996, before the elections, Majluta passed away. Months later, the “Patriotic Pact” was sealed between Bosch and Balaguer, which closed the way for Peña Gómez to run for the Presidency of the Republic and opened the way for Leonel Fernández.

History then already recorded that the first tactical agreements between Balaguer and Bosch materialized after the death of the dictator Rafael Trujillo, both for the 1962 elections and to overthrow the Triumvirate in 1965.

In this context, with Balaguer in exile and relying on supporters of the reformist leader, Bosch was able to win on December 20, 1962 and be president in 1963, and that was the background to the agreement that allowed the PLD to go for the first time to the Government in 1996 with the open support of President Balaguer.

In politics, what counts are the concrete facts that history records.