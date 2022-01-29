BALANCE BETWEEN ACCOUNTS AND TECHNICAL RESULTS

A week that started badly, that draw in Cagliari was bad, and ended worse, with the sale of Vlahovic to Juventus and related stinging statements by the new Juventus player. It’s funny how even though you are used to everything, you never get used to the worst. To the best players that the purple club gives to Juve with Swiss punctuality and to the plastic words of these players with oriental feelings like a reed in the wind. If for Vlahovic Juventus is already a family after a few hours, one wonders what Fiorentina was for the Serbian. That club that took him under age and made him known to European football. After all, this ball is just a great fiction, where each actor plays his part in comedy, always unloading the ball in the middle of the field and thinking only of economic profit. The collection of a card, the transfer of a salary, the inflated commissions – incompatible with the common feeling – of unscrupulous agents with disturbing profiles. In the background the divinity of money, the guiding star of every action. The business for the business, the multiplication that tears apart the only ones who have nothing to do with it and who perhaps still believe (fortunately they are less and less) in those who kiss the shirt or raise their arms to apologize at a stadium. How strange: football goes on only thanks to the fans and the latter are beaten in every way.

Not that once the ball was the Mariuccia kindergarten, but it still had traits of normality, of imperfect humanity, the one that brought football very close to its people. There were flag players, full stadiums and fan presidents.

Not today. You can’t get attached to footballers because many clubs, the majority, are hotels with revolving doors. You go out and in which is a beauty. You can’t get attached to presidents because even those come and go which is a beauty. There was even the leap in quality: the Italians gradually abandoned the field, while the foreigners landed en masse. Certainly not attracted by an irrepressible passion for football, but to invest in Italian football, which has come so low as to be forced to go back up and therefore ready to reopen the taps of the past. And you also have to thank them because at least they put the money in it since nobody puts it in your house anymore. These are facts. And you can’t even criticize them that much just because others don’t want to know anymore about leading a Serie A company, the great entrepreneurs of our house have turned the other way.

Meanwhile, we only talk about budgets, economic and financial flows, many fans delight with the calculator and with specialized sites. We went from dribbling to amortization with the lightness of a butterfly.

This is the picture, it is necessary to take note of it and find a synthesis between the wishes of a president who has chosen the Bel Paese to build infrastructures and those of a supporter who hopes to win every now and then.

The secret is the balance point between the accounts that must always be in place and the technical objective. Suffice it that one of these two elements is missing and it is bankruptcy. Clear, right?

It doesn’t matter who leaves but who arrives, only if the best people leave each time it becomes hard to create a team base that fights for something that makes sense.

A week of anger and sadness, but we have to start again. Meanwhile, setting the first challenge that this company will have to give itself: to retain the best. Convince Cabral that he has just landed in Florence and that he has signed a 5-year contract, to fall in love with Fiorentina. And with him the others. There are cities like Naples and Rome that have managed in recent years to consolidate changing rooms with a patrol of 5-6 elements.

The second point concerns Cabral himself: Vlahovic is the distant past, the Brazilian is the new advancing. He must be accompanied and waited for. He will need time to settle into Serie A and understand the Italian game. The technician will have to start all over again because the mechanisms worked thanks to an offensive direction with precise peculiarities. Now we change. Let’s hope for the best even if it would be enough to keep the previous standard, it would already be a triumph. In May we will have everything clear. We will understand whether selling Vlahovic now was an economic deal and a technical disaster or not. As always, the judge will be the verdict of the field.

Florence is split in judgments in its best tradition, but no one is surprised by this. Selling a champion to Juventus in the most anti-Juventus city in Italy is not an operation that can go unnoticed. Or not?