Balance between economic growth, environmental care and social welfare | Economy | News

To be sustainable is to be maintained for a long time without depleting resources or causing serious damage to the environment.

To be sustainable is to be maintained for a long time without depleting resources or causing serious damage to the environment. This basic concept of sustainability is fulfilled by the companies that are part of this special.

They are very clear that nature and the environment are not an inexhaustible source of resources, which is why they generate actions that contribute to the progress of present and future generations, while continuing to progress in their operations.

At Diario EL UNIVERSO we understand this perfectly, which is why our newsprint has Forest Certification, which ensures that its origin is from a forest managed in a responsible and sustainable manner. In turn, it provides incentives for communities to manage local resources and engage in long-term management plans.

Economic growth, environmental care and social welfare are gaining strength in the country, and these Ecuadorian companies are the best example. Some began by controlling energy consumption, saving paper and recycling, while others are reducing the use of plastic.

They are also known as “triple impact companies”, because in addition to achieving financial profitability, they encourage social development and promote environmental sustainability in the communities where they operate, as well as in their production chain, supply chain and other business axes.

Ranking of Sustainable Companies Ecuador 2021

(in alphabetical order)