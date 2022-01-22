Balance between Milan and Juve: the odds of the bookmakers

Serie A is preparing to live its 23rd day which presents the big match between Milan and Juventus. It seems destined not to play the Campania derby due to the nine players from Salernitana with positive results (the definitive response tomorrow), while the Inter-Venezia match is confirmed, which seemed at risk due to the eight Venetian players who tested positive for the tampons, in addition to the seven of the staff. It will be a turn that could see Milan lose ground against Inter, precisely in view of the derby-Scudetto, according to the odds of StarCasino.

It starts this evening at 8.45 pm with the challenge between Verona-Bologna, favored the Scala family (1.95) compared to the more difficult draw (3.60) and the victory of the Bolognese (3.60). Tomorrow at 15.00 we will resume playing with the game Genoa-Udinese, the griffins present on the bench the new coach Alexander Blessin who has taken the place of the sacked Andrij Ševčenko. Favorites are the Friulians (2.20) while both the draw and the home victory of the griffins pay 3.40. At 18.00 it is the turn of Inter-Venice, no hope for the Venetians whose victory would pay a whopping 29.00, a draw (9.00) is very difficult, while the Nerazzurri’s victory (1.12) seems obvious. The interesting challenge between Lazio-Atalanta: Gasperini’s Goddess is favored (2.20), while the Biancocelesti’s victory is given at 3.10 and the draw at 3.75.

Sunday starts at 12.30 with the game Cagliari-Fiorentina, the Viola have the opportunity to consolidate their sixth place and get closer to Juventus. The Italian team is favored (1.62), the draw is given at 4.20 and the home victory of the Sardinians pays 5.50. At 15.00 it should be the turn of the Campania derby Naples-Salernitana, currently in strong doubt due to the nine positive grenade players: all easy for Napoli (1.15), while the draw is given at 8.00 and the victory of Salerno is impossible (23.00). Always at 15.00 it will be the turn of Spezia-Sampdoria: the hosts are slightly favored (2.70) over the Dorians’ victory (2.80), while the draw pays 3.20. At the same time it will be played Turin-Sassuolo, Jurić’s men are favorites (2.10), Sassuolo’s victory pays 3.50 and a draw 3.60. At 18.00 the match is scheduled at the Castellani stadium Empoli-Rome: victory for the Giallorossi (1.83), while the victory of Andreazzoli’s team is given at 4.00 and the draw at 4.20. Great closing with the super challenge Milan-Juventus, the bianconeri are from five consecutive useful results while Milan is back from the daring defeat against Spezia. Slightly favored Juve (2.70) compared to Milan (2.75), while the draw is given at 3.25.

The odds in detail:

Friday 21 January:

1.95 HELLAS VERONA FC, 3.60 draw, 3.60 BOLOGNA

Saturday 22 January:

3.40 GENOA, 3.40 draw, 2.20 UDINESE

1.12 FC INTERNATIONAL, 9.00 draw, 29.00 VENICE

3.10 LAZIO, 3.75 draw, 2.20 ATALANTA BC

Sunday 23 January:

5.50 CAGLIARI, 4.20 draw, 1.62 FIORENTINA

1.15 NAPLES, 8.00 draw, 23.00 SALERNITANA

2.70 SPEZIA, 3.20 draw, 2.80 SAMPDORIA

2.15 TURIN, 3.60 draw, 3.40 SASSUOLO

4.00 EMPOLI, 4.20 draw, 1.83 AS ROMA

2.75 AC MILAN, 3.25 draw, 2.70 JUVENTUS