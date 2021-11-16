Balance is the bath mat that measures weight and posture

Forget the age-old ups and downs of the scales to check if you are gaining weight or how your diet is going, because Balance is about to hit the market. You always have to put your feet on a device, but it no longer has the shape or the reduced capacity of a scale, because the technology inside offers so much more.

It is a much smarter mat than it may seem, because while you are in the bathroom – perhaps after getting out of the shower, while drying your hair or brushing your teeth, therefore without interrupting your normal daily routine – just stay on it with bare feet to get a complete report containing not only the body weight but also all the other biometric data that are able to collect the smartest scales of the moment, such as the percentage of fat mass and lean mass, that bony, muscular and watery, among others.

In addition to all this, thanks to the patented technology of recognition of the sole of the foot and of how the weight is distributed on it, it is able to determine the balance of the body and the posture of the user and consequently is able to suggest through the app a series of exercises to improve these two aspects of your body (especially useful for the elderly), as well as for example to detect a principle of scoliosis in adolescents.

There is no screen, so the data must necessarily be viewed through the combined app, and thanks to the integrated artificial intelligence system it is able to recognize the different members of the family – also thanks to the analysis of the breech footprint – which they use the device in order to store and catalog separately the various data collected between one “weighing” and the next.

Balance made its debut at CES 2020 as a prototype but now we are at the next step because the company that produces it has completed its development and is raising funds on Indiegogo to start industrial production.

At the time of writing, it has more than doubled the figure so it is reasonable to expect the delivery of the first pre-ordered units already in April 2022 as promised during the purchase: the price will be 399 dollars, about 348 euros at today’s exchange rate, but still there. is the possibility of contributing to the cause by purchasing it with a 42% discount at a price of about 200 euros.

