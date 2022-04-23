Balance top-ups without duration validity, initiative of law

Currently, companies like Telcel, AT&T either Movistar conditions the benefits of phone recharges of its users; impose a term of validity in which the balance acquired. That is, if by the end of the term in question the user did not use all of the services, the rest is restricted until a new recharge is made.

Given this, Maria del Rocio Corona Nakamura, Green Party MPpresented an initiative to Congress to amend the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law (LFTR). In the words of the legislator, the purpose of the proposal is the following.

“Modify the law so that, at least, the balance that users acquire with their money, and in exercising their right of access to communication, is not subject to any validity or its enjoyment is conditioned to a new top-up in order to continue making and receiving calls.

The above quote can be read in the initiative that Corona Nakamura presented to Congress. In the same document, referring to the conditions imposed by the telephone companies, he said: “this provision conditions the enjoyment of the balances, the use of the purchased service and the enjoyment of our money.”

He also highlighted that according to official data, 8 out of 10 telephone users in Mexico contract the service through recharges, considering that it is a more accessible, economical and faster modality compared to monthly rental plans; 97% of credit recharges in the country are less than 100 pesos.

However, Corona Nakamura pointed out: “the sale of recharges is a round business where everyone wins, except consumers, especially those who have less”. He made it clear that this is an abusive practice that can no longer be tolerated; it represents a deceptive way of forcing users to recharge frequently.

Finally, it is worth noting that during 2020 there were a total of 86.5 million active telephone lines in Mexico. However, after the pandemic, the figure rose to 88.2 million, and it is expected that by 2024 there will be 92 million active users. This speaks of how necessary and valuable the telephone service is for Mexicans.

