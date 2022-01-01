Balances at the start, Confcommercio: turnover of 4.2 billion

Renato Borghi, president of the Italy-Confcommercio Fashion Federation comments: “After the signs of recovery recorded this season, despite the many concerns about Covid-19, the unavoidable price increases make these sales an important response by commercial operators to contain the ‘inflation is an opportunity for consumers looking for a bargain and for over 15 million Italian families eager to indulge in a fashion gift and satisfy a desire after so many restrictions “.

“It is an exceptional opportunity – continues Borghi – also to consolidate shopping near the house in local shops where trust, relationship, service, test and instant delivery together with the balance price make consumers tend to purchase in the points of sale of our cities and our centers. End-of-season sales are always an extraordinary opportunity for consumers but for us traders they serve to have liquidity by giving up margins in the hope that they can help find the stability we all need “.