Winter and cold temperatures are often the enemies of plants and tend to weaken them. For this reason many of us give up taking care of our garden as in the spring months.

Fortunately, in the case of aromatic herbs, we have seen that 2 moves by the nurserymen are enough to save rosemary from freezing.

Alternatively, there are plant species that are able to withstand even the harsh climate. Indeed, some specimens give their best in the winter months, offering us splendid and unparalleled blooms.

It is easy to have balconies and flower gardens even in winter with 3 particular plants that do not fear the cold like the ones we will present. They will be the most welcome company on the coldest days. Here they are below.

Calicanto

The very yellow flowers of this incredible ornamental shrub will keep us company right in winter, coloring the outside of the house.

Already starting from autumn we will be able to enjoy its golden foliage, but it is from the end of December that we will admire its very yellow and fragrant flowers.

Calicanto is a plant that can reach 3 meters. It is very resistant to cold, as it also tolerates temperatures around -12 degrees. It is also ideal for those who live in the city, as it is not afraid of pollution.

For the exposure we prefer a sunny area in winter, but sheltered from strong winds. We irrigate with knowledge, avoiding stagnation. Let’s fertilize in late autumn.

Snowdrop

His name is already a guarantee, but perhaps we don’t know him well yet. If we are lucky we will see it bloom as early as the end of January, with its white flowers with a characteristic bell shape.

Whether we decide to keep it in the garden or on the balcony, we choose a cool and shady area. Snowdrop does not like strong sun and prefers cool temperatures.

For planting we prefer the beginning of autumn. Let’s fertilize during the flowering period with a liquid or granular fertilizer. Watering should be done with caution, paying attention to stagnation.

Balconies and flower gardens even in winter with 3 particular plants that do not fear the cold

Beautiful and fragrant, the Lonicera is perfect for embellishing our outdoor space in the coldest period of the year. The “fragrantissima” species, in particular, sees its cream-colored flowers bloom from December to March.

Its perfume will flood the outside of the house and inebriate our nostrils. Let’s plant it in a sunny position, at most in partial shade.

It needs well-fed and drained soil. By choosing a pot that is deep enough you can also see it growing on the balcony.