Baldini: “Valid pink, we dream. I changed? The spirit is there, we can amaze “

“I am approaching 800 appearances among professionals, so I would say that I have played a few games and have seen them. The important thing is that the players understand that they can improve with work. If this is not the case, they should identify the reasons why. Then there are also the transfers for the players that you manage to convince with your work and who are obviously not made to be in Palermo. I am convinced that this squad is competitive and that it can go very high, but this it will depend on the context. Palermo is an important city. You have to be a professional as if you were in Serie A. If you can instill this dream in the players, with a positive final outcome, I am convinced that we would have some nice surprises. I don’t know how I changed in 18 years, my wife should be asked (laughs). I can tell you that in my head I still feel like a boy, always the same. Years certainly pass and weigh, also because I can’t do what I did before. The spirit is always the same. pre the same, so if you are born round you die round. The times and years you have lead you to reflect a little more. I know myself and I know that my faults depend not so much on me but on the context. I’ve always been pissed off by people who change their attitudes based on events. It’s something I can’t stand because we’re talking about hypocrisy here. “