Baldizón seeks to become a joint plaintiff in the Odebrecht case after being convicted of money laundering

Baldizón also appears as a defendant in this judicial file and now seeks to join the accusing party to join the accusations against former prosecutors of the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity, Feci, who worked on the agreements of effective collaborator.

Former presidential candidate Manuel Baldizón, who was convicted in the United States of money laundering, filed an application in court to become a joint plaintiff in the Odebrecht case.

Claudia González, lawyer for the former head of the Feci, Juan Francisco SandovaHe, whom the MP seeks to unionize in this process, reported that this week received notification by electronic mailbox and they are aware that the hearing was set for December 15.

At this hearing you could also learn the request made by Alejandro Sinibaldi, former communications minister, who seeks to sue after investigations by the Public Ministry in 2018 pointed him out negotiate bribes with the Brazilian company in exchange for highway construction contracts.

González said that there are several appeals pending resolution, among which are defective procedural activities and appeals for reconsideration, but they had not been resolved because the judge in charge of the case was recused.

In this case, they were also cited former Feci prosecutors, Amy Girón and Siomara Sosa, who were denounced by the Foundation against Terrorism for alleged irregularities in the signing of effective collaborator agreements.

After the foundation’s complaint, the Second Court of Appeals of the Criminal Branch, High Risk Processes and Domain Extinction annulled the effective collaboration agreements that served to support the case.

Baldizón’s request was also made known by The time in a journalistic note that indicates that the request for adhesion as a plaintiff was known by the Fourth Multipersonal Court of First Instance for Criminal, Drug Trafficking and Crimes Against the Environment, on July 26.

They free Baldizón

Manuel Baldizón was released from prison in the US on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, where he was serving a 50-month sentence after pleading guilty to the crime of money laundering.

His departure was scheduled for December 2023, but he obtained benefits that allowed him to regain his freedom 18 months earlier.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, on November 12, 2018 Baldizón “accepted campaign contributions knowing that they were being made by drug traffickers and that they were profits from drug trafficking.”

“Thereafter, Baldizon Méndez carried out financial transactions, including the purchase of properties in Miami, to hide the fact that he had knowingly accepted campaign contributions (money) from drug traffickers,” details the statement issued by the Department of Justice of United States, through the Attorney General’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Odebrecht case

In January 2018, the MP and the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala, CICIG, revealed the Odebrecht case, in which Sinibaldi was charged with receiving US$19.7 million in bribes for highway construction, of which Carlos Antonio Batres Gil and Manuel Baldizón received US$4.9 million and US$3 million, respectively.

Sinibaldi, On August 31, 2020, he spoke after four years of being a fugitive from justice and said about the Odebrecht case “I never sent myself or acted alone. I will make known in due course to all those who participated in (the case) Odebrecht and officials who benefited in this case.”

He also mentioned that Odebrecht It operated differently in Guatemala than in other Latin American countries and recalled that Odebrecht financed political campaigns and bribed presidents and in some cases vice presidents and deputies. In particular, he spoke of Peru, where former presidents Allan García, who committed suicide, were accused; Alejandro Toledo, Ollanta Humala and Pedro Kuczyncski, as well as Keiko Fujimori, congressman and former presidential candidate.