Baldwin, another gun had already fired. Alarms and mysteries on the set of «Rust» – Corriere.it

Low budget, protests, little experience. Thus came the accidental death of the director of photography

Six million dollars. Just over five million euros. For American cinema, which is increasingly dependent on blockbusters – huge investment, proportional receipts – they represent a low budget, that of the films technically defined as Tier 1, band 1, that is, the lowest, a species in danger of extinction in a business model like that of Hollywood radically changed by streaming.

The accidental death of the film’s director of photography Rust

Halyna Hutchins, hit in the chest by a shot fired with a prop pistol from Alec Baldwin during the filming, last Thursday, in New Mexico, he explains sadly, banally, shamefully like this: such a hurry, little money, too long hours of work, too many shortcuts taken on everything, including safety. The Los Angeles Times revealed that a few hours before the tragedy the troupe – regularly registered with the union – ahe had left the set to protest against too onerous working conditions (very long hours, the hotel 80 km from the set to save money) and had been replaced by non-union technicians, therefore cheaper and less endowed with rights, recruited locally in Santa Fe.

Incredibly a gun, a few days ago, had already fired two bullets by mistake, without hitting anyone – at the hands of Baldwin’s stunt double. An element that puts you in an even more complicated position Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, in charge of the weapons of Rust. Twenty-four, on his second film as a gunsmith, now she is accused by all of incompetence – commenting in a podcast on her first experience, in a film with Nicolas Cage, she said she was not sure she felt ready – but the daughter of a famous stuntman and gunsmith from Hollywood, who taught her the trade personally.

ascertained that when assistant director David Halls, moments before the take, he took a gun from a trolley (there were three of them) and gave it to Alec Baldwin, he regularly said – aloud – unloaded gun

, essentially giving green light to the action. A few moments later, Baldwin fired and from the gun – far from cold, unloaded – a bullet went off. One shot: one dead and one wounded. The central issue that the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office appraisers are investigating is this: the first safety rule of the manual outlining the procedure for using guns on a set, the film and television industry standard manual, states that no real bullets must be present on the set, or nearby. that is, it is forbidden even to carry a bullet with you on your way to the set, and leave it in the dashboard of the locked and parked car. You can’t, period. How did a real bullet, capable of piercing a human body and still have enough speed to wound the shoulder of someone positioned behind the victim hit in full, to end up inside the not cold but very hot gun delivered into Baldwin’s hands? Why was no action taken after the stunt gun accident?

Rust Movie Productions LLC, the production company, has issued a statement that is decidedly anodyne in style but which sounds, given the circumstances, grotesque: The safety of the cast and crew was the top priority. While we have not been notified of any official complaints regarding the safety of weapons or props on set, we will conduct an internal investigation. The set in New Mexico stopped, the crew dissolved: the media circus moved to New York, with i photographers stationed under the Baldwin house 24/7 who have taken back the six small children and the cat taken away by the nannies, aboard three SUVs loaded with luggage, wisely evacuated from Manhattan to a more peaceful place.