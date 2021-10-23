Baldwin was told the gun was unloaded. The manager said she did not feel prepared for the assignment – Corriere.it

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, was in her second job and confessed that she didn’t feel prepared. Part of the crew was worried and had walked away from the set

The tragic story that involved is enriched with new pieces Alec Baldwin on the set of the film «Rust». If many have wondered how it was possible that there was a loaded gun – the one that killed the 42-year-old director of photography Halyna Hutchins – now some answers seem to be emerging. About a month ago, the person chosen to be in charge of the armory, 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, had confessed in a podcast interview her fears about her role already in the film before “Rust”, “The Old Way”, with Nicolas Cage: “I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure I was ready, but doing it went well, “he said. That was his debut as the head of the firearms department in a film production.

The interview

On that occasion, he also had admitted he found loading blanks into a pistol “the scariest thing” because he didn’t know how to do it, so much so that he asked his father, also a gunsmith, for help to overcome fear. But they aren’t the only disturbing new details to have surfaced. It became known for a few hours that the film crew had left the set some time before the fatal accident due to some safety concerns after the firearms were accidentally unloaded three times. One of them, from Baldwin’s stunt double who was told the gun was not loaded. In the police report it was said that Gutierrez-Reed had placed three prop guns on a trolley outside the filming location, and the first assistant director – Dave Halls – had grabbed one and carried it to Baldwin, unaware that it was loaded with live bullets. Not only that, “cold gun” Halls had shouted before handing the gun to the actor: a phrase used to signal to the cast and crew that the gun was safe, ready to fire for the scene. Moments later, shooting a scene inside a church, Baldwin aimed at the camera and pulled the trigger, killing Hutchins while filming it and injuring director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her.