Bale talks to BBC about his retirement rumors! (On Saturday 4 September 2021)

Gareth Bale gave a long interview at the BBC where it has speak outof his future, the Welsh national team and Real Madrid. On the voices who gave him as next to retire after Euro 2020, he replied: “Everyone seems to make up stories when they want. I don’t know. They just make up crazy things. I never planned to retire. As I said before, I just wanted to focus on ‘European and I didn’t want to have to explain. I didn’t feel I needed it. I don’t feel the need yet. ” The attacker then has speak outabout the new Real environment, in which it is much better, … Read about ball breaker

Advertising





steffemvrs : @ bale_rob11 @goddBarbuiello @ giuseppeJ1306 @ sportface2016 Amazon Prime at 36 euros a year is a robbery, deliveries in… – thewaterflea : RT @ supercocco78: @cris_cersei @ Gianmar26145917 I don’t know if you’ve seen it but I recommend the movie Equilibrium with Christian bale about u… – supercocco78 : @cris_cersei @ Gianmar26145917 I don’t know if you’ve seen it but I recommend the film Equilibrium with Christian bale who spoke… – inabedofsilence : @ G1NGERETTI Not even Mandzukic and Donnarumma have ever learned a syllable of Italian, but neither does Bale speak Spanish… –

Latest News from the network: Bale speaks Top 10 possible winners of the Champions 2021/22 The team man is obviously Benzema, the coach has re-entered the trusted Isco e Bale among the … Muller, that Upamecano of which yes speak out a great good, and … and … and Nagelsmann! A coach …

Deva Cassel in Venice for Dolce & Gabbana: grown up and equal to mother Monica Bellucci Deva Cassel in Venice for Dolce & Gabbana: grown up and equal to mother Monica Si speak out di Alta … While it is said that Christian’s daughter should also be on the catwalk Bale, Emmeline and maybe …

Dolce and Gabbana, fashion show in Venice. Lopez, Mirren, Bale and Diesel among the VIPs Corriere della Sera Loading... Advertisements Bale winks at Real Madrid: “This year there is a different atmosphere” Real Madrid striker Gareth Bale has made statements regarding his new adventure at Real Madrid. Among the topics touched upon are the goals for the new season, both with the club and …

Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman talks about her workout for Mighty Thor Natalie Portman, who plays Jane Foster in the MCU, talked about the workout she was subjected to for the role of Mighty Thor in the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder.









Bale speaks







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Bale speaks





