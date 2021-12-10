News

Balenciaga and the men’s crop top: will it become a cult item?

Photo of Kim Lee
Back to the 90s! With its autumn 2022 collection, Balenciaga took us into a world of grunge vibes in a video made like a vintage documentary, taking us from the backstage of the show to the front row. Demna has revisited all the pieces that made him famous: radical aesthetics and underground silhouettes sprinkled with the couture codes intrinsic to the house.

Balenciaga pre-fall 2022: 5 important things to know about the fashion show

“The 90s are the decade in which I realized I loved fashion”

In 2021, the fashion world plays on nostalgia. The craze for the 2000s is giving way to a heady passion for the 1990s. Demna she doesn’t hesitate to embellish the bodies of male models with pieces typical of that year, with the crop top at the top of the list. Already proudly worn by Johnny Depp in Nightmare Ones in the early 1980s (it was a cult piece for American football players at the time) the ultra-short T-shirt was a sign of manhood. Then it became cool among women thanks to movies and TV series like Clueless. So it’s no surprise that the art director of Balenciaga she took the crop top and reinvented it in her own way, in a post-grunge and couture version. So, are you ready to adopt it?

Balenciaga autumn 2022

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Balenciaga autumn 2022

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Photo of Kim Lee
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

